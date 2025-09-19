Three things to look out for in Serie A

Struggling Lazio host Roma in the first Rome derby of the Serie A season with both teams still finding their feet, while Napoli host Pisa as their top-of-the-table battle with Juventus continues.

AFP highlights three things to look out for in the Italian top flight this weekend:

Derby day danger?

Neither Lazio nor Roma are in the rudest of health heading into what is always a fiery local affair in the Italian capital, with both teams needing desperately not to lose the derby after dismal defeats last time out.

Roma, on six points from three fixtures, fell at home to Torino last weekend and are yet to really look like a Gian Piero Gasperini team, a transformation that could take more than one season to complete.

But Roma fans are notorious for their lack of patience even in a country where a bad week or two can lead to supporter unrest and calls for a change, and matches with Lazio are typically powder keg occasions which can define a season.

Lazio meanwhile were beaten at promoted Sassuolo and coach Maurizio Sarri had to deal with a summer transfer ban, meaning no reinforcements for a team which failed to qualify for Europe last term.

Two defeats from their first three matches, including a diabolical opening-day performance at Como would all be forgotten with a win over their despised city rivals.

Napoli on the march

Champions Napoli have carried on where they left off last season and already look clear favourites to retain the Scudetto thanks to the title-winning squad being given an injection of new blood with the likes of Kevin De Bruyne.

A perfect nine points from nine have Antonio Conte’s team on top of the pile, ahead of Juventus on goal difference and performing better than any other team in the league.

Promoted Pisa should be no match for De Bruyne and company despite Napoli heading into Monday night’s clash off the back of a gruelling night in their opening Champions League 2-0 loss at Manchester City.

Giovanni Di Lorenzo’s early red card meant there was no fairytale return to the Etihad for De Bruyne as Conte sacrificed the former City star to bolster his defence.

But Di Lorenzo’s dismissal and De Bruyne’s departure neutered Napoli as an attacking force.

Juve’s Vlahovic dilemma

Juve coach Igor Tudor has a striking dilemma on his hands ahead of his team’s trip to Verona on Saturday, when the Turin giants attempt to maintain their perfect start to the domestic campaign.

Vlahovic looked certain to leave in the summer but he was the key man in Juve’s incredible stoppage-time comeback from two goals down to draw 4-4 with Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday.

The Serbia striker netted twice, including the goal in the fourth minute of added time which got Juve back into the game, and sparked bedlam in the Allianz Stadium stands by setting up Lloyd Kelly’s last-gasp leveller with a pinpoint cross.

Vlahovic has scored four times already this season, but his goals have all come as a substitute with new signing Jonathan David starting three of Juve’s four matches in all competitions.

The only match Vlahovic did start was Juve’s thrilling 4-3 victory over Inter Milan last weekend, when he failed to score, leaving Tudor wondering whether he should keep his highest paid player (12 million euros a season) as an impact sub in what will almost certainly be the 25-year-old’s final season with the club.

Fixtures (times GMT)

Friday

Lecce v Cagliari (1845)

Saturday

Bologna v Genoa (1300), Verona v Juventus (1600), Udinese v AC Milan (1845)

Sunday

Lazio v Roma (1030), Cremonese v Parma, Torino v Atalanta (1300), Fiorentina v Como (1600), Inter Milan v Sassuolo (1845)

Monday

Napoli v Pisa (1845)

