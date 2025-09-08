Third Mainland Bridge gridlock: Residents protest demolition of houses in Oworonshoki

LAGOS — Protesters on Monday morning blocked the inward lane of the Third Mainland Bridge, Lagos, in reaction to the demolition of houses in Oworonshoki by the state government.

The demonstration, which began at dawn, caused heavy traffic gridlock as commuters and motorists were forced to divert to alternative routes into the mainland.

Residents, who turned out in large numbers, accused the state government of carrying out the exercise without adequate notice or compensation, leaving many families displaced.

The demolition, which started in the early hours of Saturday, was executed by a combined enforcement team of the Lagos State government, targeting unapproved structures along the Lekki and Iyana Oworonshoki coastal lines.

During the protest, demonstrators confronted the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Moshood Jimoh, vowing not to leave the bridge until demolition equipment was withdrawn from Oworonshoki.

Security operatives were later deployed to disperse the protesters and restore order, reopening the blocked lane to traffic.