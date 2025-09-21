Thelma, Bright evicted from BBNaija house

Big Brother Naija housemates, Thelma Lawson and Bright Morgan, have been evicted from the reality show.

Their exit was announced shortly after the Saturday night party, during host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu’s visit to the house.

Bright’s in-house lover, Mide, broke down in tears following his departure, while Kaybobo, who had grown close to Thelma Lawson, appeared visibly downcast.

However, not all housemates are convinced the eviction is real. Kola and Jason voiced strong doubts, insisting the eviction might be fake.

The eviction has heightened the competition, leaving the remaining contestants one step closer to the N150 million grand prize as the battle for the BBNaija crown intensifies.