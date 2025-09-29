The supreme powers of the President(6), by Eric Teniola

From last week continues the text of the nationwide broadcast by President Goodluck Jonathan defending his declaration on May 14, 2013 of a state of emergency in three states: Adamawa, Borno and Yobe following worsening insurgency by terrorists groups in the states.

We have a duty to stand firm against those who threaten the sovereign integrity of the Nigerian state. Our will is strong, because our faith lies in the indivisibility of Nigeria.

“Following recent developments in the affected states, it has become necessary for Government to take extraordinary measures to restore normalcy. After wide consultations, and in exercise of the powers conferred on me by the provisions of Section 305, sub-section 1 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 as amended, I hereby declare a State of Emergency in Borno, Yobe and Adamawa states.

“Accordingly, the Chief of Defence Staff has been directed to immediately deploy more troops to these states for more effective internal security operations. The troops and other security agencies involved in these operations have orders to take all necessary action, within the ambit of their rules of engagement, to put an end to the impunity of insurgents and terrorists. This will include the authority to arrest and detain suspects, the taking of possession and control of any building or structure used for terrorist purposes, the lock-down of any area of terrorist operation, the conduct of searches, and the apprehension of persons in illegal possession of weapons”.

On March 18, this year, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, declared a state of emergency in oil-rich Rivers State and suspended the duly elected governor, Amaopusenibo Siminalayi Fubara (50), before notifying the National Assembly. He then appointed Vice Admiral(rtd.) Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas, the sole administrator.

Vice Admiral(rtd.) Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas was the 22nd Chief of the Naval Staff, CNS, of the Nigerian Navy from 2015 to 2021.

Vice Admiral(rtd.) Ibas was born in Nko, Cross River State, South-South Nigeria. He enlisted into the Nigerian Defence Academy as a member of 26 Regular Course on 20 June 1979 and was commissioned sub-lieutenant on January 1, 1983. He began his primary education at Nko Primary School, Nko, in 1966 and completed same at Big Qua Primary School, Calabar in 1971. He then proceeded to the Hope Waddell Training Institute, Calabar from 1972 to 1976. Between 1977 and 1979, he attended the School of Basic Studies Ogoja before proceeding to the Nigerian Defence Academy in 1979.

President Tinubu also dissolved the Rivers State House of Assembly. The President justified his actions with the provisions of the Constitution, by invoking Section 305(5) of the 1999 Constitution as amended.

These actions by the three Nigerian Presidents and many more by Presidents Umaru Yar’Adua (August 16, 1951- May 5, 2010) and Muhammadu Buhari (December 17, 1942 – July 13, 2025), certainly defined the supreme powers of the Nigerian President.

In 1979, we adopted the presidential system of government. With the adoption, we created a monster. Although we have seen a President lose an election by accepting his fate. Other future presidential losers may not ply that route. They may do all within their presidential powers either to rig to win by all means or remain in power at all costs, especially presidents who love power.

It is often said that power brings envy and jealousy. The idea is that when someone attains a position of power, it can trigger feelings of envy and jealousy on those who do not have the power or who perceive themselves as deserving it. This is a common human reaction rooted in a sense of competition and social comparison.

The supreme powers of the President of Nigeria are bound to bring envy, grudge, mistrust, jealousy and suspicion.

But we must all resolve to check the enormous powers of the Nigerian President. Any future Constitutional amendment must take into account the reduction in the powers of the President.

To be concluded

•Teniola, a former director at the Presidency, wrote from Lagos.