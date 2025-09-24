The Rewards of Integrity: The life and achievements of Muhammed Abba Gana(1), by Usman Sarki

“Active valour may often be the present of nature, but such patient diligence can be the fruit only of habit and discipline”— Edward Gibbon

In Nigeria today, where reckless ambition and the pursuit of wealth often overshadow patriotism, one man’s life still shines as a counterpoint. That man is Muhammed Abba Gana, CON, former Minister of the Federal Capital Territory. This essay is written for two reasons: first, to celebrate a rare example of integrity in public life, and second, to inspire a new generation of Nigerians who may doubt that honesty and discipline can thrive in politics. By recounting his life and service, we hope to demonstrate that public office, when guided by principle, can indeed be a noble calling and a rewarding experience.

Unlike many who measure success by the number of houses they own or the fortunes they amass, Abba Gana, an engineer, rests his reputation on integrity, competence, and service. When the Senate Committee on the FCT examined the records of four past Ministers in 2008, his tenure stood out for absence of controversy or malpractice. Not a single petition was written against him. Instead, Senator Abubakar Sodangi, the Committee Chairman, praised him publicly for honesty and transparency. Such commendation is rare in Nigeria’s political and governance spaces.

Now in his eighties, his body may bear the marks of time, but his intellect remains sharp and his principles unbending. Providence blessed him with both brilliance and discipline, and these qualities defined nearly six decades of public service. Born in November 1943 in Damboa, southern Borno State, he grew up as Nigeria was still evolving into a nation. He distinguished himself early with an uncommon brilliance and curiosity.

He went to the famous Barewa College in Zaria and in 1969, he graduated from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, with a degree in Electrical Engineering—an exceptional feat at a time when few Northerners entered technical fields. That milestone made him a pioneer and foreshadowed a career that blended engineering skill with statesmanship.

He began his public career with the Chad Basin Development Authority, where he rose to the position of Chief Engineer before moving into state service as Commissioner for Works and Housing in the old Borno State, which included present-day Yobe. His tenure left visible imprints on the trajectory of development of the state.

The famous Lagos Street in Maiduguri and the bridge that spanned the river, was constructed during his time at the modest cost of N2 million. Sir Kashim Ibrahim Avenue, which still serves as the major artery of the capital city, was also built under his supervision at the cost of around N7 million.

These projects remain testaments to an era when accountability and modesty guided public works. They are also reminders that progress is possible when honesty governs expenditure and leadership is rooted in service. The same idealism is today impelling Governor Babagana Umara Zulum, CON, to undertake bold development projects in the entire Borno State.

Abba Gana rejected the flamboyance of office, even when he was a Minister, insisting that public service was a trust, not a ticket to wealth. With the benefit of hindsight, many have speculated that had he governed Borno during the Second Republic, the state’s fortunes might have been different. But whether in elective politics or public administration, his path was always steady, shaped by humility and principle.

His service reached its highest test in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory, a place often described as both a mirror of Nigeria’s aspirations and a field of waste and mismanagement. In a role notorious for temptations and pitfalls, he distinguished himself through prudence and restraint. Abuja’s lands, contracts and building permits have historically been fertile grounds for corruption.

Yet under his stewardship, the administration of the FCT was conducted with uncommon transparency. Years later, when the Senate Committee revisited the records of past Ministers, his remained untarnished. Such acknowledgment is not merely an accolade but a moral testimony.

In a system where allegations often overshadow accomplishments, Abba Gana emerged as the exception.

Unlike many who used the office of FCT Minister as a ladder to wealth and power, he maintained a philosophy of simplicity. He declined the flamboyance that often surrounds public life in Nigeria, choosing instead to remain grounded. Colleagues recall that he was accessible, patient and consistent in insisting that the public interest outweighed private gain. Land allocations, urban planning decisions, and contract awards were guided by merit and need, not by connections or influence.

His approach to Abuja was not merely administrative but also visionary. He understood the city as a national symbol, a place that should reflect discipline and order rather than chaos and greed. Though his tenure was relatively short, the moral example he set has outlived his time in office. He did not encourage sub-divisions or encroachment on parks and green spaces but strictly adhered to the city’s Master Plan.

It is one thing to be an effective administrator, and quite another to be a statesman. Abba Gana belongs to the latter category. His contribution to Nigeria was not just in the projects he executed or the offices he occupied, but in the moral force he represented. He stood as proof that leadership could be about service rather than self-enrichment. Statesmanship, in his case, was expressed through restraint. He never chased wealth or power for its own sake. He never indulged in the politics of bitterness or vendetta. Instead, he lived as though every public trust were a sacred duty.

At a time when corruption continues to sap Nigeria’s vitality, the life of Abba Gana offers enduring lessons. First, that leadership is about responsibility, not entitlement. Second, that honesty is possible even in a system rife with corruption. Third, that the respect of one’s peers and the trust of one’s people are more valuable than riches.

The story of Muhammed Abba Gana is not told merely to look back with nostalgia, but to offer a mirror to the present and a compass for the future. Nigeria needs to be reminded that leadership rooted in integrity is not a myth but a lived reality.