The psychology of scams: Why smart people fall for them – Oyedepo Rotimi

EFCC

By Oyedepo Rotimi, SAN

As a prosecutor, I can authoritatively say that fraudsters are not just criminals; they are master manipulators of human psychology. They study how people think, what they fear, and what they desire — then exploit this knowledge to trick even the most intelligent and careful individuals.

This explains why bankers, lawyers, professors, business executives, and civil servants sometimes lose millions to scammers. Contrary to public perception, falling victim to fraud is not a sign of stupidity; it is the result of psychological manipulation.

How do scammers succeed?

Fraudsters rely on three powerful psychological weapons:

…The weapon of urgency – “act now or lose out”

From cases I have prosecuted, I found that scammers know when people feel rushed, they stop thinking critically. They send alarming messages such as:

“Your bank account will be blocked in one hour unless you confirm your PIN.”

“Pay today or miss out on this investment opportunity.”

By creating panic, they push victims into hasty decisions. The truth is: legitimate institutions never pressure you to act instantly. If a message makes you feel rushed, it’s a red flag.

…The weapon of authority – “trust me, I’m from the bank”

Fraudsters often impersonate officials of banks, government agencies, or law enforcement. They use official-sounding language, fake ID cards, or cloned websites to gain trust.

They exploit the fact that Nigerians respect titles and institutions. That is why you must always verify independently:

Don’t call the number in a suspicious message — use the official customer care line.

Don’t click strange links — go directly to the verified website.

…The weapon of greed and fear of missing out – “double your money quickly”

Ponzi schemes, fake crypto investments, and “wonder banks” thrive on this tactic. They promise outrageous returns: “Invest ₦100,000 today and get ₦200,000 in one week!”

Even when people know it sounds too good to be true, they invest out of fear of being left behind. Sadly, these schemes always collapse, leaving victims devastated.

Why even smart people fall

Scammers don’t target ignorance; they target emotions. Everyone — educated or not — can feel fear, greed, pressure, or trust. That is why no one should say, “I am too smart to be scammed.”

How to outsmart the scammer

To protect yourself and your loved ones, remember these rules:

Pause before you pay – never act under pressure.

Verify the source – always confirm directly with your bank, company, or agency.

Consult someone you trust – a second opinion can save you.

Listen to your instincts – if it feels wrong, it probably is.

Final word

Fraudsters may be smart, but you can be smarter. By understanding their psychological tricks, you can resist pressure and protect your hard-earned money. Always apply this rule:

If it sounds too good to be true, it is too good to be true.

Finally, don’t stay silent. Fraud thrives when victims keep quiet. If you encounter a scam attempt, report it to the relevant law enforcement agencies or your bank.

Rotimi Oyedepo Iseoluwa, SAN: Special Assistant to the President on Financial Crimes and Public Prosecution Compliance