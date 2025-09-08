Virgin Mary

By Justin’s Ezeuka

Today, the Holy Catholic Church celebrates the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary.

Catholics all over the world rejoice as September 8 each year marks the memorable feast of the anniversary of the birth of mother of our Lord, Jesus Christ. The Church celebrates Mary’s birthday exactly nine months after her Immaculate Conception on December 8.

It is important to note that there are no explicit biblical references to the celebration of Mary’s birth. However, this feast has long been part of the Church’s tradition and teaching. The Nativity of Mary was first celebrated in Rome in the 8th century during the pontificate of Pope Sergius I (†701). It is one of only three nativities observed in the Roman liturgical calendar: the Nativity of Our Lord Jesus Christ (December 25), the Nativity of St. John the Baptist (June 24), and the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary (September 8).

From historical evidence, the Church has commemorated Mary’s birth since at least the sixth century. September was chosen in part because the Eastern Church begins its liturgical year in that month. In light of this, Mary holds many divine and meaningful titles befitting her unique role in salvation history.

Our Lady, Gate of Heaven

Devotion to Mary is a sign of eternal salvation and a pledge of predestination to Paradise. St. Augustine once said: “All the predestined are enclosed in the womb of Mary.” St. Bonaventure declared: “Whoever is enrolled among Mary’s devotees will be enrolled in the Book of Life.” St. Alphonsus Liguori went so far as to say: “He who loves Our Lady can be as sure of Paradise as if he were already there.”

Mary is called the “Gate of Heaven” because no one enters Paradise except through her maternal intercession. As St. Bonaventure succinctly put it: “No one can enter Paradise unless he passes through Mary, who is the gate.” This truth is consoling: all—saints and sinners, believers and unbelievers—may draw near to Mary.

She is the Mother of all, the Mediatrix for those who desire salvation, and the Queen of Love over the world. If God the Father “desires all men to be saved” (1 Tim 2:4), then Mary, His chosen Mother, likewise longs for the salvation of all. Jesus promises eternal life to His sheep (Jn 10:28), and Mary, the Co-Redemptrix, will never allow the devil to snatch her devoted children from her hands.

Mary, Refuge of Sinners

It is consoling to know that God entrusted above all else the salvation of sinners to the Blessed Virgin. Countless saints and doctors of the Church affirm this.

St. Gertrude saw in a vision Mary’s mantle spread wide, offering shelter to all who sought refuge beneath it—even sinners of every kind. St. Augustine called Mary “the only hope of sinners.” St. Hilary taught: “No matter how sinful one may have been, if he has devotion to Mary it is impossible that he be lost.” St. Peter Damian stated: “O Mary, it is possible for you to bring back the hope of salvation even to the most despairing souls.”

St. Bernard described her with rich biblical imagery: “Mary is the ark by which we escape shipwreck and the ladder by which sinners climb to Heaven.” In short, devotion to Mary is a sure sign of salvation, a truth summed up by St. John Damascene: “God bestows the grace of devotion to Our Lady on those whom He wills to save.”

For this reason, St. Alphonsus constantly encouraged devotion to Mary as a pledge of eternal salvation. He often gave small images of her to those he met, urging them to entrust themselves to her maternal mercy. As St. Camillus de Lellis once said: “Woe to us sinners if we did not have this great Advocate in Heaven!”

Mary Saves Souls from Hell

Another consoling truth taught by the saints is Mary’s merciful charity toward those who, by divine justice, might deserve damnation. While Christ is both King of Mercy and of Justice, Mary is Queen of Mercy.

St. John Chrysostom declared: “Mary’s immense mercy saves a great number of unhappy souls who, according to divine justice, would be damned.” St. Bernard, St. Alphonsus, and St. Maximilian Kolbe echoed the same teaching: Mary never abandons those who turn to her.

A touching story illustrates this truth. St. Pio of Pietrelcina recounted how Our Lord once complained to St. Peter about unworthy souls entering Heaven. Though Peter tried to be vigilant, he later discovered that it was Mary who, under cover of night, opened the gates of Paradise and led them in. When confronted, Peter exclaimed: “With Your Mother, I can do nothing.” And Our Lord added: “And neither can I!”

Such stories are meant to inspire hope, not presumption. As St. Alphonsus recounts, God does not allow devotion to Mary to be mocked. In 1611, at Montevergine, a great crowd profaned a feast of Our Lady with scandalous dances and indecency. Suddenly, a fire broke out, consuming the building and claiming more than 1,500 lives. Witnesses swore under oath that they saw the Blessed Virgin herself set the fire with two torches (cf. Glories of Mary, Part II, Ossequio 5; Gal. 6:7).

Conclusion

On this blessed day, we joyfully say: Happy Birthday, Blessed Mother! Your intercession for us is ever sure. May our devotion to you keep us always close to Christ, your Son, and lead us one day to the eternal joy of Heaven.

