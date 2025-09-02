Terrorism: Senator Daniel hails Finland’s Ekpa conviction

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The President of the Nigerian-Finnish Association, Senator Gbenga Daniel, has commended the conviction of Simon Ekpa by a Finnish Court, as a decisive victory for international justice.

He commended the Finnish government and the Päijät-Häme District Court for their “resolute and judicious” sentencing, following Ekpa’s six-year prison term for terrorism charges.

The court found Ekpa guilty of participating in a terrorist organisation and inciting violence, acts which enforced deadly sit-at-home orders in South-Eastern Nigeria.

According to a statement by OGD Media Team, Senator Daniel declared the verdict a “watershed moment,” stating it sends a “powerful message that the tentacles of terrorism… will be severed by the collective will of civilised nations.”

He emphasized that the ruling marks a significant leap in Nigeria-Finland relations, moving beyond diplomacy into “tangible, impactful cooperation.”

Daniel framed this solidarity as a “cornerstone of our mutual trust” and a catalyst for greater collaboration in justice and security.

The Senator stated that the decision defends Nigeria’s sovereignty, sending an “unequivocal message” to those threatening its territorial integrity from abroad.

He reaffirmed that Nigeria’s unity is “non-negotiable,” praising the court for condemning the method of terrorism, not a cause.

Concluding, Senator Daniel extended his “deepest gratitude” to the Finnish authorities, noting their commitment to due process provides “solace to the victims of violence in Nigeria” and strengthens international law.