Tension in Onitsha after clash between traders and OCHA Brigade

By Vincent Ujumadu

Tension gripped the commercial city of Onitsha on Monday following a violent incident at the busy Emeka Offor Plaza, Bright Street, near Onitsha Main Market.

According to eyewitnesses, gunfire erupted during an encounter involving operatives of the Operation Clean and Healthy Anambra (OCHA) Brigade, a state government sanitation enforcement outfit, leaving several people injured and sparking panic among traders and residents who fled the area for safety.

Accounts of the casualties varied. While some eyewitnesses alleged that multiple persons were killed, including a pregnant woman, the Anambra State Police Command confirmed that one person died and four others sustained injuries.

Police spokesperson, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, said the Commissioner of Police, Ikioye Orutugu, dispatched an Assistant Commissioner of Police to restore calm in the area. He added that preliminary findings indicated the incident followed an altercation between traders and OCHA Brigade operatives.

The situation has since heightened public concern over the activities of enforcement agencies in the state, with residents urging authorities to ensure accountability and prevent further violence.