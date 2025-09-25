Technology can’t replace teachers, but enhance transformation – TETFund Scribe

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

OSOGBO – The Executive Secretary, Tertiary Education Trust Fund TETFund, Architect Sonny Echonno has disclosed that technology, as good as it is, cannot replace great teachers but could be a great transformational tool.

Delivering the Lecture at the Osun State University 15th Convocation Lecture, titled, Digital Transformation in Higher Education; Building Skills in Graduates for Global Competitiveness, the TETFund scribe said though Nigeria education institutions are faced with numerous challenges, yet opportunities abound the country.

He identified infrastructure deficit, outdated curricula, faculty capacity and funding constraints among others and eminent challenges to successful deployment of technology in schools, he disclosed that digital transformation especially through the use of mobile technology has helped major transformation in the sector.

“For Nigeria, embracing this paradigm shift offers both an urgent challenge and an unprecedented opportunity. By redesigning curricula, strengthening faculty capacity, investing in infrastructure, and leveraging platforms such as the TETFund’s TERAS, Higher Education Institutions can equip graduates with essential digital skills as clearly emphasized in the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy (2020–2030).

“Ultimately, the success of Nigeria’s higher education system in this digital age will depend on its ability to produce graduates who are innovation-driven, locally relevant, and globally competitive. To keep pace with global trends, the institutions, government, industry, and development partners must collaborate and act in synergy to ensure Nigeria’s position as a leader in Africa’s knowledge economy. Digital transformation remains the pathway to resilience, relevance, and shared prosperity in the 21st century”, he said.

Earlier, UNOSUN’s Vice Chancellor, Professor Clement Adebooye disclosed that the school has embraced digital technology which gave it edge over other schools in the country, adding that it is still open to better ideals.

He said the University’s use of technology has ensured that it did not miss a single session or semester during the Covid-19 pandemic and has also made it possible for it to run its multi-campus system effectively without endangering both its staff and students.