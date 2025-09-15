Taraba coalition hails philanthropist on chieftaincy title in South West

By Femi Bolaji

Jalingo — The One Taraba Coalition has congratulated philanthropist and Taraba indigene, High Chief Adi Pajo, on his conferment as the Bobaselu of Inisa land.

In a statement on Monday, the coalition’s convener, Tijani Sale, said Dr. Pajo’s contributions to traditional institutions and community development had earned him recognition beyond his home state.

He described the title as more than a ceremonial honour, calling it “a call to greater service that reflects his record of commitment to societal development.”

“We are proud that this prestigious recognition has been bestowed upon a son of Taraba who has consistently exemplified integrity, selflessness, and dedication to the upliftment of people. We are confident that Dr. Pajo will use his new position to promote peace, inclusiveness, and sustainable growth not only in Inisa land but across Nigeria,” Sale stated.

The coalition also reaffirmed its commitment to partnering with traditional institutions, community leaders, and stakeholders to strengthen cultural heritage, empower youths, and advance development initiatives in Taraba State.