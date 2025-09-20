Tacha sets sight on Guinness World Record at Inaugural Beauty Festival

By Jacob Ajom

Nigerian media personality and entrepreneur, Tacha Akide, is set to make history with the maiden edition of the Tacha Beauty Festival, a three-day celebration of beauty, culture, and creativity scheduled for October 10–12, 2025, at the John Randle Centre for Yoruba Culture & History, Lagos.

The festival’s highlight will be Tacha’s ambitious Guinness World Record attempt for the Most Cosmetic Makeovers by an Individual in 24 Hours, with a target of 150 makeovers. The feat aims to spotlight Nigeria’s thriving beauty and lifestyle industry on the global stage.

“This is more than a record attempt. It is a statement that Nigerian creativity and excellence can compete anywhere in the world,” said Idris Aregbe, Special Adviser to the Lagos State Governor on Tourism. “The Tacha Beauty Festival is about empowering talent, celebrating culture, and creating a space where beauty meets opportunity. Lagos State is proud to support this project.”

The event will feature workshops and masterclasses on makeup, hair, skincare, wellness, and fashion. A Vendor Village and exhibitions will also connect local brands with thousands of participants, creating opportunities for business growth and collaboration.

By blending beauty, business, and culture, the Tacha Beauty Festival is expected to inspire participants, stimulate economic growth in the beauty industry, and further position Nigeria as a hub of global creative innovation.

Tacha, a reality TV star turned entrepreneur and philanthropist, has built an influential brand with a loyal fan base across Africa and beyond. With the Beauty Festival, she continues to push boundaries, break barriers, and inspire a new generation of creatives.