T2 recalibrates business support, operation systems with Knot solutions deal

From left: Amruth Kumar, MD, Knot Solutions Africa; Obafemi Banigbe, Chief Executive Officer, T2; Konuru Sumanth, CEO, Knot Solutions, and Ayodeji Adedeji, Chief Technical & Information Officer T2 at the strategic signing ceremony between T2 and Knot Solutions, at Gitex Nigeria, Eko Convention Centre, Lagos.

By Prince Osuagwu, Hi-Tech Editor

Barely a week after sealing a network deal with Huawei Technologies, the newly rebranded 9Mobile , now T2 Mobile, has also entered into another agreement with Knot Solutions, to drive end-to-end digital transformation.

The deal, described by both partners as a landmark development in Nigeria’s telecommunications industry, is also touted to help T2 Mobile modernise it’s Business Support Systems, BSS and Operations Support Systems OSS.

Upon rebranding, T2 Mobile made it clear, it has a mission to become Nigeria’s Digital Lifestyle Partner, ushering in a digital renaissance in telecom and it is believed that the Indian-based

Knot Solutions, a leading digital transformation company, will help T2 Mobile achieve the mussion, delivering on the multi-million-dollar strategic partnership.

Explaining the importance of the deal, CEO, T2 Mobile, Obafemi Banigbe, said: “This is not just a systems upgrade, it’s a customer-first revolution that transforms how people interact with their digital world, seamlessly, instantly, and on their terms.

“With this foundation in place, T2 Mobile is boldly positioning beyond the traditional telecom business. The company is evolving into a platform player, one that delivers not only voice and data, but also digital financial services, content, cloud services, and smart lifestyle offerings”

Banigbe also added that T2’s vision goes beyond just enhancing its telecom network, but also crafting an ecosystem where connectivity is the key to unlocking a world of possibilities in entertainment, education, commerce and financial empowerment.

An excited Chairman of the company, Thomas Etuh, also noted that with strategic initiatives such as national roaming already underway, and a recent multi-million-dollar infrastructure deal with Huawei, creating a powerful dual-pronged strategy that modernizes network operations, access to infrastructure and digital customer engagement platforms, T2 is poised to redefine the digital experience for millions of Nigerian customers.

He added that these deals mark a defining moment in T2’s aggressive return to market leadership, while also showcasing a bold vote of confidence in the Nigerian economy by the company’s investors.

This is also as CEO, Knot Solutions said, Sumanth Konuru, said: “Africa’s telecom landscape is transforming rapidly, and the modernization of BSS and OSS platforms is at the core of that shift. With our flagship cloud-native platform, RaptrDXP, T2 is gaining the ability to move beyond traditional, rigid service models into a dynamic, hyper-personalized ecosystem and we’re proud to be part of this journey and excited about what we will accomplish together.”

He noted that this isn’t just about efficiency, but it’s about delivering unmatched experiences. From real-time billing to personalized service bundles, meaning that T2 customers will benefit from a smarter, more intuitive digital journey.

The partnership was sealed at the ongoing Gitex Nigeria, in Eko Hotels, Lagos, which has brought together industry leaders, innovators, and stakeholders from across Africa and beyond. This partnership marks a significant milestone in T2’s four-phase transformation strategy: Stabilisation, Modernisation, Transformation, and Growth as T2 positions itself for a powerful comeback in Nigeria’s competitive telecom sector. This structured approach underscores its commitment to restoring competitiveness, driving customer-centric innovation, and enabling Nigeria’s digital future.

The dual transformation; Huawei at the network level and Knot Solutions at the digital systems level lays the groundwork for customer experiences that are faster, smarter, and more intuitive than ever before.

With Huawei, T2 is upgrading its core network infrastructure to deliver enhanced coverage, improved data speed, and reliable service quality. With Knot Solutions, T2 gains the ability to Implement real-time, transparent billing, launch hyper-personalized data and lifestyle bundles, enable self-service tools and apps that put customers in control, build a 360° view of customer interactions through analytics and automation and scale effortlessly through cloud-native architecture

This vision aligns with global trends where telecom operators evolve into digital lifestyle enablers, a strategic shift that opens new revenue streams while deepening customer engagement.

The back-to-back multi-million dollar deals with Huawei and Knot Solutions reflect a deep commitment to the Nigerian market and confidence in the country’s digital economy as this level of investment is rooted in a long-term belief in Nigeria’s growth trajectory:

Analysts have said that this is not just a bet on technology. It’s a bet on Nigeria on the people, on the talent, and on the boundless potential of Nigeria’s digital economy. It demonstrates that T2 is here to lead, to innovate, and to contribute meaningfully to national development.

