Super Eagles drop to 45th in FIFA ranking

Super Eagles

Nigeria’s Super Eagles have dropped by one spot in the September edition of the FIFA World Football Ranking to be the world’s 45th-placed team.

In the ranking table on the website of the football governing body, Nigeria garnered 1483 points in the month under review as against 1484 points it had at the last ranking in July.

During the period under review, the Super Eagles drew one match (South Africa), won two (Nig 1:0 Rwanda), (Nig 2:0 Congo) and lost two (Sudan 4:0 Nig), (Sen 1:0 Nig).

At the continental level, Nigeria placed 6th behind Morocco, Senegal, Egypt, Algeria, Cote D’Ivoire respectively.

On the global scene, Spain dethroned Argentina who had occupied the position since April 2023, to be world leader for the first time since 2014.

The biggest climber was Slovakia, climbing 10 spots to become 42nd.

In total, more than 200 relevant national-team matches were contested around the world since the FIFA/Coca-Cola Men’s World Ranking was last updated, majorly impacting the pecking order. (NAN)