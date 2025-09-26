Sultan, Alaafin, Soun arrive Ibadan for Olubadan’s coronation

The ancient city of Ibadan, Oyo State, on Friday welcomed an array of traditional rulers and dignitaries as preparations peaked for the coronation of Oba Rasheed Adewolu Ladoja as the 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland.

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar III, was among the high-profile figures who arrived in the city for the ceremony.

He was received by Oyo State Commissioner for Works, Alhaji Mojeed Mogbonjubola, alongside senior government officials and representatives of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA).

The Sultan was accompanied by traditional aides, Muslim leaders, and dignitaries from Sokoto.

Other royal fathers already at Mapo Hall, the venue of the coronation, include the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Akeem Owoade; the Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Ghandi Adeoye; the Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrasheed Adewale; and the Olugbo of Ugbo Kingdom, Oba Fredrick Obateru Akinruntan.

Earlier, former Ogun State governors, Senator Ibikunle Amosun and Otunba Gbenga Daniel, were among the first set of political leaders to arrive in Ibadan for the historic event.

The coronation of Oba Ladoja is being described as a landmark occasion in the cultural calendar of Ibadan, attracting leading monarchs, political figures, and residents eager to witness the installation of the city’s 44th traditional ruler.

