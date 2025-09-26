Sudan: Rights group files ICC case against Port Sudan officials, calls for investigation

The Sudanese Alliance for Rights has filed a case at the International Criminal Court (ICC) against four senior figures of the Port Sudan Authority.

The filing asks the ICC to open an urgent investigation into alleged violations in conflict-affected areas and to determine accountability through international legal channels.

The group, working with a team of international lawyers, says it turned to the ICC after mediation efforts by the African Union and the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) did not resolve the crisis, according to the filing.

The submission highlights concerns about the humanitarian impact of ongoing insecurity in border regions and requests independent scrutiny of the claims.

Human rights observers say the move underscores civil society’s push for impartial investigation and accountability where domestic remedies are viewed as insufficient.