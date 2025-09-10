Sudan Parallel Peace Government appoints three new ministers

The Prime Minister of the Sudan Parallel Peace and Unity Government, Mohamed Hassan Othman Al-Taeichi, has appointed three new ministers as part of efforts to complete the structures of the “Ta’sis” (Foundation) government.

According to thesudantimes.com the new appointees are: Ammar Amon Daldoum – Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Suleiman Sandal Hagar – Minister of Interior and Alaa Eddine Awadif Mohamed – Minister of Health.

This development comes just days after the appointment of Dr. Goni Moustapha Aboubakr Sherif as Sudan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations.

Analysts view the latest appointments as a signal of the parallel government’s steady approach to consolidating its executive structures.