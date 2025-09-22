Students’ union appeals to Gov Abiodun, Salisu, Yayi, others for College Road rehabilitation

By Etop Ekanem

The Students Union Government of the Federal College of Education, Abeokuta, has appealed to Governor Dapo Abiodun and federal and state lawmakers from the state for the rehabilitation of Osiele-Camp Road, Odeda Local Government Area of Ogun State.

This is contained in separate letters sent to Governor Abiodun, Senator for Ogun West, Senator Olamilekan Solomon Adeola (Yayi), Senator for Ogun Central, Senator Shuaib Afolabi Salisu, and Speaker of the Ogun State House of Assembly, Oludaisi Olusegun Elemide.

Copies of the letters jointly signed by SUG President, Comrade David Dokunmu and General Secretary, Comrade Zainab Ajisafe, were sent to the media over the weekend.

According to the student leaders, the Osiele Road, which is the primary gateway linking the state capital, Abeokuta, to the college, is in a deplorable condition, posing grave danger to students, staff and other commuters.

“Your Excellency, this road is the primary gateway linking Abeokuta from Ibadan. Sadly, it has fallen into severe disrepair, posing daily hazards to students, staff, indigenes, and motorists.

“The situation worsens during the rainy season, heightening accident risks and disrupting smooth access to our institution,” the letter to Governor Abiodun reads in part.

The student leaders noted that they were deeply inspired by the governor’s people-focused governance and unwavering commitment to infrastructural renewal and youth development across the state.

These, they said, buoyed their confidence that the listening governor would speedily accede to their request and take much-needed action on the road.

“This matter has become particularly urgent as the College prepares to host its convocation ceremony and 50th anniversary celebration in the coming weeks.

“The dilapidated road serves as the main route for dignitaries, government officials, alumni, and guests attending the event.

“We, therefore, earnestly seek Your Excellency’s intervention to facilitate its rehabilitation.

“Such action will not only ensure safety and dignity during this historic event but also stand as a lasting legacy of your administration’s responsiveness to the needs of students and communities,” the letter further reads.

Meanwhile, the student leaders expressed gratitude to Senator Adeola Olamilekan for the provision of mini buses, installation of 50 solar-powered street lights, and provision of bursary awards for students, which have eased students’ mobility, greatly enhanced security and night-time visibility on campus, and alleviated financial burdens of students, respectively.

They also requested his urgent intervention for the rehabilitation of the Osiele-Camp express road.

Appreciating Senator Salisu, the students said in his role as Chairman, Senate Committee on ICT & Cyber Security, his efforts in promoting digital literacy, transparent governance, and sustainable development through legislation and strategic interventions have not gone unnoticed.

The student leaders urged him to use his good offices to facilitate the urgent reconstruction of the Osiele-Camp road which is under his Senatorial District.

They further requested a comprehensive ICT empowerment programme for students of the college, including provision of laptops or desktop units for departmental ICT labs, sponsorship of digital skills workshops and certification programmes, and ICT bootcamps or internships facilitated through public-private partnerships.