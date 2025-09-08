Home » News » Strike: FG, NUPENG in crucial meeting in Abuja
September 8, 2025

Strike: FG, NUPENG in crucial meeting in Abuja

Ejection of oil workers by military: Nationwide strike looms as NLC backs NUPENG 

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, ABUJA

The Federal Government is currently meeting with the leadership of the National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers, NUPENG, at the Conference room of the Ministry of Labour and Employment.

The meeting is on the instance of the Minister of labour and Employment, Muhammad Maigari Dingyadi over the recent strike embarked upon by NUPENG.

Although the meeting was scheduled for 10a.m., the NUPENG delegation arrived at 5:05p.m.

Present at the meeting are the Nigeria’s Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority, NMDPRA; representative of the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, and MRS Holdings Limited.

