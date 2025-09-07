Stop chasing 2027 at the expense of the people, Archbishop Kaigama tells politicians

Archbishop Ignatius Kaigama

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

The Catholic Archbishop of Abuja, Most Rev. Ignatius Kaigama, has accused Nigerian politicians of neglecting their responsibilities while fixating on the 2027 elections.

Speaking on Sunday at Veritas University, Abuja, Kaigama warned that such obsession risks reducing governance to a contest of greed and self-interest rather than genuine service to the people.

“Those political leaders who are already frantically and desperately struggling for 2027 elective positions and forgetting to live in the present with honesty and dedication are reminded that the deliberations of mortals are timid, and unsure are the plans of men,” he said.

The Archbishop challenged leaders to embrace sacrifice and integrity, asking:

“Are leaders ready, as Jesus teaches, to lose their lives for the people they struggle so hard using all kinds of manoeuvres to win elections? Are they willing to resist the temptation to selfishly acquire money that belongs to the people, prioritise their comfort over the suffering poor, or follow their own will instead of God’s?”

Citing neglect in his home state, Taraba, Kaigama lamented the collapse of a major bridge in Namnai, Gassol Local Government, which has been abandoned for over a year despite Federal Government promises of reconstruction through the North East Development Commission (NEDC). He noted that the collapse had “left behind a trail of lost lives, destroyed property, and crippled livelihoods,” while several other major roads in the state had been ignored for decades.

He also expressed skepticism about the newly approved $32.5 million U.S. aid package for food and nutrition in Nigeria, warning that it could be lost to corruption.

“Will the hundreds of thousands of vulnerable people affected really benefit from this emergency aid? The funds will naturally evaporate in administrative and bureaucratic malgovernance; swallowed up greedily in corruption by those who already have more than enough,” he said.

Kaigama stressed that Nigeria’s progress depends on leaders embracing integrity, selflessness, and service above ambition.

“God calls leaders, especially political leaders, to cultivate selfless giving and a leadership that serves rather than imposes or exploits,” he noted.

He urged politicians to place God and the people above personal gain, warning that unchecked ambition deepens inequality.

“Nigerian leaders can become more humane if they put God above greed; they can become more just when they place God’s wisdom above political calculations; and when they truly bring God into governance, they can narrow the gap between the ‘big men and women’ and the ‘ordinary Nigerians’,” Kaigama said.