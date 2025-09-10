Sterling HoldCo projects strong year-end performance

Lagos, Nigeria – Sterling Financial Holdings Company Plc (Sterling HoldCo) says it is on track to sustain its growth momentum into the final quarter of 2025, projecting gross earnings of ₦149.27 billion for the period ending December 31.

The projection follows a strong first-half performance in which profit after tax surged by 157 percent, gross earnings rose 39.7 percent to ₦212.61 billion, and earnings per share grew to 89 kobo from 56 kobo.

According to a filing on the Nigerian Exchange, Sterling HoldCo expects ₦116.73 billion in interest income and ₦42.88 billion in interest expenses, delivering ₦73.85 billion in net revenue from funds. Credit impairment charges are projected at ₦16.84 billion, while other income is estimated at ₦28.37 billion, bringing net operating income to ₦85.37 billion.

Operating expenses are forecast at ₦67.24 billion, leaving a profit before tax of ₦18.13 billion. After an estimated tax of ₦1.88 billion, profit after tax is expected to close at ₦16.25 billion for the quarter.

On liquidity, the Group projects ₦13.56 billion in net operating cashflows, ₦266.16 billion in financing inflows, and ₦187.93 billion in investing activities. This is expected to yield a net increase of ₦91.79 billion in cash and cash equivalents, with closing balances of ₦549.90 billion, up from ₦458.11 billion at the start of the quarter.

Sterling HoldCo said the outlook reflects disciplined cost management, diversified income streams, and prudent balance sheet growth. The Group added that its strong operating cashflows and liquidity provide a foundation for resilience, positioning it to deepen investments in Nigeria’s growth sectors, support innovation, and create value for shareholders and communities.

“These projections are forward-looking and based on current assumptions about market conditions and regulatory developments. Actual results may differ materially,” the company cautioned.

About Sterling Financial Holdings Company

Sterling Financial Holdings Company Plc is a Nigerian financial services group with subsidiaries including Sterling Bank Limited, The Alternative Bank Limited, and SterlingFI Wealth Management. The Group provides strategic oversight, governance, and resources across its portfolio while advancing innovation, inclusion, and sustainable growth.