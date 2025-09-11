Sterling HoldCo projects N149.27bn gross earnings in Q4

By Peter Egwuatu

Sterling Financial Holdings Company Plc has sustained its growth momentum, projecting gross earnings of N149.27 billion for the fourth quarter ending December 31, 2025.

This projection builds on the Group’s performance in the first half of the year, when profit after tax rose by 157 percent, gross earnings climbed 39.7 percent to N212.61 billion, and earnings per share rose to 89 kobo from 56 kobo. Together, these results highlight a strong year-to-date trajectory, reinforcing profitability and boosting investor confidence in the Group’s long-term outlook.

According to the filing on the Nigerian Exchange, NGX, Sterling HoldCo expects interest income of N116.73 billion and interest expenses of N42.88 billion, resulting in net revenue from funds of N73.85 billion. The Group also anticipates credit impairment charges of N16.84 billion, with other income projected at N28.37 billion, bringing net operating income to N85.37 billion.

Operating expenses are forecast at N67.24 billion, leaving a profit before tax of N18.13 billion. After accounting for a projected tax of N1.88 billion, profit after tax is estimated at N16.25 billion for the quarter.

Sterling’s cash flow outlook underscores the strength of its balance sheet.

The Group projects N13.56 billion in net cash generated from operating activities, alongside N266.16 billion in financing inflows and N187.93 billion in investing activities.