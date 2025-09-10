State brutality can’t silence us — NLC declares

NLC threatens to lead mass resistance if FG increases electricity tariff

…Repression won’t break, it only strengthens us

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

Abuja — The Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, has declared that no amount of state brutality or political repression will silence the Nigerian working class, insisting that every attack on its leadership only strengthens its resolve to resist anti-people policies.

In a statement marking the first anniversary of the arrest and detention of its President, Joe Ajaero, at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, on September 9, 2024, the Congress described the action as an infamous attempt by the state to silence dissenting voices.

Signed by Acting General Secretary, Benson Upah, the statement recalled that Ajaero was arrested while on his way to attend the UK Trade Union Congress conference in London, an action the NLC said was intended to “shield capital and political elites from scrutiny and isolate Nigerian workers from international solidarity.”

Among others, the statement said “This arrest and detention came on the heels of charges of cybercrime, conspiracy and treason (plus other charges) thrown at him for a “citizen protest” the Nigeria Labour Congress did not organize. Nigeria Labour Congress was however critical of the mindless and disproportionate use of violence by the State in suppressing the protest.

This act of intimidation was preceded by the arrest, abduction, and brutalisation of Joe

Ajaero in Owerri by the agents of the State for which no one has been prosecuted till today in spite of the promises by the National Security Adviser, NSA.

“This act of harassment or political repression was not an isolated case but part of a broader war waged against workers and the poor. By preventing our President from attending the UK TUC conference in London, the State sought to silence the truth, shield capital and political elites from scrutiny, and isolate Nigerian workers from international solidarity. It was an attempt to whip labour into line so that neoliberal policies; privatisation, tariff hikes, subsidy removals, wage suppression, and casualization; could proceed without resistance.

“It was indeed a miscalculation by the ruling class as this action sparked a collective rage across the country. Though Comrade Ajaero was released at midnight following the threats of action from our unions, the arrest exposed the anti-worker character of the Nigerian State and provoked outrage both at home and across the global labour movement. Thus, far from weakening us, it underscored the central truth of history: every attack on the working class only strengthens our resolve to struggle. It gave the movement the required fillip to robustly engage in the protection of workers and people’s rights.

“As we mark the first one-year anniversary of this sordid event, the Nigeria Labour Congress wishes to remind all Nigerian workers that repression is the language of a system desperate to protect the privileges of a few against the needs of the many. As they tax us more, borrow more and appropriate our collective resources unto themselves, redemption lies in our collective resolve and efforts. The answer is not then to retreat but to mobilise; not silence but louder voices; not despair but greater organisation.

“We therefore call on workers, trade unions, artisans, youth, and progressive forces to

intensify the collective struggle against the neoliberal agenda that impoverishes the masses within the limits of the law. One year after, we reaffirm the lesson of September 9, 2024: the working class is the backbone of democracy and social justice. Attempts to silence us will always fail, for our strength lies in unity, solidarity, and in our unbreakable commitment to the sovereignty of our nation and total security of our people.

At every point in time, men and women who are able and willing to make the required sacrifices to engage the system to make our nation better must be encouraged. Such men and women require our collective support and protection which strengthens their hands to continue in their services to workers and the people.

“We must counter the narrative that seeks to divide us and to present us as irritants and trouble makers. We are patriotic citizens committed to the unity and greatness of this nation and a nation that works for all.”