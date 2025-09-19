Stanbic IBTC, LBS partner for climate-smart finance summit

By Moses Nosike

Stanbic IBTC Holdings, in collaboration with the Lagos Business School Sustainability Centre (LBSSC), has announced the highly anticipated Sustainable Finance Summit 2.0 scheduled for Tuesday, September 23, 2025. This year’s event is themed “Financing Resilience: Digital innovation and AI for climate-smart communities.” The hybrid summit will be held at the prestigious Civic Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos, ensuring global accessibility and participation from international stakeholders.

The Sustainable Finance Summit 2.0 represents the definitive platform for understanding and shaping the future of finance and climate resilience in the digital age. As a comprehensive engagement, the summit targets a diverse ecosystem of participants, including financial sector professionals, C-suite executives seeking to understand emerging sustainable finance opportunities, technology and AI innovators, policymakers and regulators, corporate leaders, academic community including researchers and students advancing knowledge in sustainable finance, media and civil society, journalists and NGO representatives amplifying sustainable finance awareness.

For Investors: Discovery of new sustainable investment opportunities, understanding of climate risk assessment tools, and connection with innovative fintech startups and for Regulators: Platform for policy dialogue, exposure to international best practices, and collaboration opportunities with private sector leaders.

The Sustainable Finance Summit 2.0 emphasises meaningful dialogue and active participation, through interactive panel discussions with industry thought leaders; Live Q&A sessions fostering direct engagement between speakers and attendees; Networking sessions designed to facilitate strategic partnerships; and Case study presentations showcasing successful sustainable finance implementations and demonstrations of AI-powered climate solutions.

While anchored in Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial capital, the summit’s hybrid format enables international participation, reflecting the global nature of climate finance challenges and solutions. The event positions Nigeria as a leading voice in sustainable finance across Africa and internationally.