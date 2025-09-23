Stakeholders call for AI safety at UK summit

By Nnasom David

Nigerian professionals have joined global experts in warning that Artificial Intelligence (AI) must be deployed with stronger safeguards and community-focused innovations to prevent exclusion, fraud and digital risks.

The warning came at the second edition of the Portsmouth Tech and Cultural Summit (PATECS 2025), held in Portsmouth, United Kingdom, on September 6, with the theme “Navigating Digital Frontiers: AI, Safety & Communities in the Modern Business World.

The event drove discussions ranging from AI, Data, and People: Building Safe, Inclusive, and Accountable Digital Frontiers; Identity, Security & Building Trust in the Digital Age; Innovation That Serves and Protects Our Communities.

Speakers at the summit stressed that while AI offers vast opportunities in education, healthcare and business, governments and technology leaders must prioritise accountability, trust, identity protection, and fraud prevention to ensure communities are not left vulnerable.

The summit, convened by AI, Tech and Inclusion advocate, Anuoluwapo Gabriel under the platform of Portsmouth Tech and Cultural Hub, brought together experts from different fields and disciplines, especially those related to digital technology and culture.

In his welcome address, Gabriel expressed delight that the event has now become an annual gathering after its debut last year, praising the growth of the summit and how it reflects the increasing importance of placing communities at the heart of AI adoption.

Derby-based digital innovator, Joseph Origbo, urged stakeholders to move AI beyond the whiteboard and focus on practical applications that meet real community needs.

According to him, the promise of AI lies in safer, fairer systems people use in classrooms, health facilities and community services.

“Nigeria’s tech diaspora is helping shape the UK’s AI conversation. We bring a problem-solving mindset forged in resource-constrained environments, and we’re applying it to British classrooms, councils and clinics—responsibly and at pace”, he added.

A member of Parliament for Portsmouth South, Stephen Morgan, said the UK government is working to strengthen its AI safety frameworks, particularly in education and healthcare.

Smart Analytics Customer Engineer at Google, Sadeeq Akintola, in his technical keynote examined digital transformation and community trust, while stressing the importance of building safe, inclusive, and accountable digital frontiers.

He noted that technical solutions must always align with human values.

During an impactful session on Identity, Security and Building Trust in the Digital Age, a UK-based Nigerian cybersecurity and financial crime expert, Adepeju Deborah Bello drew from her experiences both in Nigeria and the UK while urging Small and medium scale businesses across the United Kingdom and developing countries such as Nigeria to embrace AI-driven fraud prevention strategies by investing in Research and Development.

Other speakers included Jodie Goodchild, a personal branding expert, who emphasised authenticity, credibility, and standing out in the digital era.

On his own, Jamiu Akande, a techpreneur, highlighted the role of open-source technologies in building resilient communities like Portsmouth while Dunsin Opebiyi, a data governance analyst, underscored why AI and data governance must form the foundation of trustworthy adoption.

Natalie Haigh, Victor Olushola Kehinde, Ayo George, Salina Ahmed-Ali FCCA, and Sadeeq Akintola jointly explored “AI, Data, and People: Building Safe, Inclusive, and Accountable Digital Frontiers.”

added diverse and thought-provoking perspectives.

Adding a unique cultural element, Oyinkansola Onwuchekwa, blended tech and music in an electrifying performance that showcased the creative potential of technology.

Other Nigerian professionals including Adeola Mufliah Adelodun, Dolapo Agu, Moshood Yahaya, and Oladayo Olasupo spoke under the theme “Innovation That Serves and Protects Our Communities” to reinforce the role of innovation in strengthening societies.

The summit drew a distinguished audience, including the Lord Mayor of Portsmouth, Councillor Gerald Vernon-Jackson, and the Lady Mayoress Helena Cole, who praised the event for its diverse contributions and international spirit.

As the second edition of PATECS concluded, it was clear that the summit is fast becoming a platform where professionals from diverse backgrounds are adding their thoughts and perspectives to global conversations on technology, AI, community and safety, while ensuring that innovation remains both inclusive and responsible