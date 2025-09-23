St George’s University outlines pathway to becoming a doctor in UK

By Wahab Adesina

The United Kingdom has continued to attract aspiring doctors worldwide, offering opportunities for career advancement within its renowned National Health Service (NHS).

To support this growing interest, St. George’s University (SGU), School of Medicine in Grenada, West Indies, has shared guidance for students aiming to pursue a medical career in the UK. Through its long-standing partnership with Northumbria University, SGU provides a pathway that combines preclinical studies, hands-on training, and career development opportunities across the UK.

SGU offers multiple entry tracks into its Doctor of Medicine (MD) programme to suit students from diverse academic backgrounds. Prospective students can begin their preclinical studies in Newcastle, UK, through the SGU–Northumbria University partnership, before progressing to Grenada for advanced training. This early exposure to the UK’s healthcare system equips students with a strong foundation in medical sciences.

Practical experience is central to medical education. SGU students can complete clinical rotations at 15 affiliated NHS hospitals across the UK, gaining hands-on skills in patient care, diagnostics, and hospital practices. These placements also help students build professional networks that are vital for long-term career growth.

Dr. Peter Orton Beaumont, an SGU alumnus and now a consultant at King’s College Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, reflected:

“SGU prepared me well, both academically and clinically. Completing a significant portion of my clinical rotations in the UK meant I was already familiar with the healthcare system, the clinical environment, and the patient population.”

Graduates seeking to practice medicine in the UK must register with the General Medical Council (GMC). This requires passing the Professional and Linguistic Assessments Board (PLAB) examination, which tests clinical knowledge, communication, and practical skills.

Once GMC registration is complete, doctors can apply for the two-year Foundation Programme. Managed through the Oriel recruitment portal, the programme provides structured work-based training that bridges the transition from medical school to postgraduate practice. Candidates must also obtain a Health and Care Worker visa to participate.

Dr. Beaumont described working in the NHS as both rewarding and impactful.

“For those who are committed, adaptable, and passionate about patient care, a medical career in the UK can be incredibly fulfilling and a source of great professional pride,” he said.

Through its collaboration with Northumbria University, SGU continues to create opportunities for aspiring doctors, particularly from Africa and other regions, to study, train, and build their careers in the United Kingdom.