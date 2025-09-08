Spiro makes affordable electric bikes for Nigerians

By Theodore Opara

Spiro, Africa’s leading electric mobility company with the largest battery-swapping network, has moved to make electric bikes more affordable with the offer of ₦1,440,000 as its retail price for the Ekon electric bikes in Nigeria.

This pricing makes Spiro bikes a strong and competitive alternative to internal combustion engine (ICE) motorcycles, while offering riders significant savings of up to 40% on fuel and maintenance costs. Beyond affordability, Spiro provides Nigerians with a cleaner, more sustainable way to move—delivering not only immediate cost relief but also long-term financial benefits and a smarter path toward sustainable mobility.

This strategic price adjustment reinforces Spiro’s commitment to driving affordable e-mobility adoption across the country. The company emphasizes that the new pricing not only makes electric bikes within reach for more Nigerians but also positions them as a smart long-term investment.

“Our pricing strategy is designed to be affordable,” said Raul Gaur, West Africa Cluster Director at Spiro. “We want more Nigerians to know that owning an electric bike isn’t just a dream—it’s a smart, achievable investment.”

Beyond their environmental benefits, Spiro electric bikes deliver real financial savings. By eliminating fuel costs and reducing maintenance expenses, riders enjoy more disposable income to channel into personal goals—whether it’s starting a business, investing in education, supporting family needs, or simply improving quality of life.

The flagship Spiro Ekon is designed with the Nigerian rider in mind, combining safety, comfort, and convenience. It comes equipped with bright LED lights for safe night rides, strong brakes, and a durable frame built to withstand busy city roads.

Riders benefit from a clear digital screen that displays speed and battery level, a USB port for charging mobile devices, and up to 100km mileage per full charge, making it ideal for daily commuting and business use.

With access to Spiro’s nationwide battery swap network, riders can quickly exchange batteries without waiting for lengthy charging times. The swap stations are easily accessible to the public, and users can swap their batteries in under two minutes, ensuring minimal downtime and maximum convenience.

For security, the Ekon offers smart tracking, geo-fencing, and real-time alerts, giving riders the ability to set safe zones, get notified if the bike leaves those areas, lock the motor remotely, and protect against theft. Altogether, the Spiro Ekon delivers a reliable, secure, and stress-free riding experience.

With this new pricing, Spiro is not only making sustainable mobility affordable, but also reshaping the way Nigerians move, save, and live.

About Spiro

Spiro is the largest electric mobility company in Africa, which operates the largest battery swapping infrastructure in 8 countries in Africa. Spiro intends to transform the African economies through substitution of expensive imported fossil fuel-based transportation into affordable, and accessible electric mobility solutions locally made in Africa, by Africans, for Africa & the world.

This far, Spiro has achieved over half a billion kms of CO2 free travel, crossed 20 million battery swaps and operated over 800 battery swapping stations with more than 40,000 motor bikes in circulation. Through its expanding regional production network and upcoming facilities in Uganda, Kenya, Nigeria, and Rwanda, Spiro is committed to deliver affordable, locally manufactured electric mobility solutions at scale across Africa.