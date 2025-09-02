Sparktopus CEO Emmanuel Masebinu launches global AI-driven IT services firm

By Kenneth Oboh

Emmanuel Masebinu, the CEO and founder of Sparktopus, is charting a new course with the launch of AI-driven IT services and consulting. He believes companies can no longer afford fragmented solutions or outdated systems. Sparktopus aims to change that by offering a fully integrated approach that combines AI automation, web and app development, cybersecurity, cloud services, and digital marketing under one roof.

The company is designed to meet the needs of both startups and established enterprises. Sparktopus provides AI automation and integration to streamline operations and enhance decision-making. Its web and app development services focus on creating responsive, high-performance platforms that engage users effectively. The firm also delivers SEO optimization, website speed improvements, and IT consulting that aligns technology with long-term business goals.

Beyond these essentials, Sparktopus helps businesses monetize websites and apps while offering creative services like video production and graphic design to boost brand visibility.

“Technology must go beyond solving problems. It must transform how organizations think, scale, and compete. That is the vision behind Sparktopus,” Masebinu said. He explained that the company does not simply offer services but builds partnerships with businesses to ensure they have intelligent and scalable solutions that drive growth.

For Masebinu, the goal is global impact. He emphasized, “Our approach combines innovation and practicality. By integrating AI with web and app development, we are enabling businesses worldwide to operate smarter, faster, and more profitably.” The company’s model is different from traditional IT firms that tend to focus on isolated solutions. Instead, Sparktopus aims to make technology a strategic advantage, giving companies the tools to become more agile and competitive in today’s fast-moving digital economy.

Sparktopus has rapidly expanded into a global IT services and consulting firm, serving organizations of all sizes across multiple industries. Its expertise spans automation, web and app development, cloud solutions, cybersecurity, digital marketing, and creative services. Masebinu believes this combination of skills and technologies allows Sparktopus to deliver results that genuinely empower businesses to thrive.

“Businesses today face unprecedented challenges in the digital space. Our mission is to provide solutions that not only protect and optimize their operations but also open new opportunities for growth and innovation,” Masebinu said. He added that the firm’s commitment is to help organizations embrace technology in a way that drives both efficiency and profitability.

For companies seeking to modernize their IT strategy, enhance digital performance, and leverage technology as a growth engine, Sparktopus represents a complete and integrated solution. By blending advanced technology with a human-centered approach, Emmanuel Masebinu and his team are reshaping how businesses around the world approach digital transformation.