South African ambassador to France found dead in Paris

South Africa’s ambassador to France, Nkosinathi Emmanuel “Nathi” Mthethwa, was found dead on Tuesday at the foot of the Hyatt Regency hotel, a high-rise building in western Paris, according to the Paris prosecutor’s office.

Authorities said Mthethwa’s wife had reported him missing on Monday evening after receiving a troubling text message from him.

He had checked into a room on the 22nd floor of the hotel, where investigators later found that a secured window had been forced open. An inquiry is underway, though officials declined to comment on possible conclusions.

French media, including Le Parisien, reported that Mthethwa is believed to have taken his own life, though no official confirmation has been given.

South Africa’s Department of International Relations and Cooperation confirmed the ambassador’s death, noting that French authorities are handling the investigation.

“Ambassador Mthethwa was a distinguished servant of the nation, whose career was marked by dedicated service in critical ministerial portfolios,” the department said in a statement, describing his passing as “a national loss.”

Mthethwa previously served as South Africa’s Minister of Arts and Culture from 2014 to 2019, before taking on the combined portfolio of Sport, Arts and Culture from 2019 to 2023, according to the South African embassy’s website.

Vanguard News