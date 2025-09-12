Sokoto-Badagry Super Highway: Goronyo commends progress, assures timely completion

By Musa Ubandawaki, Sokoto

SOKOTO – The Minister of State for Works, Barrister Muhammad Bello Goronyo, on Thursday, 11th September 2025, embarked on an assessment visit to the ongoing Sokoto–Badagry Super Highway project, where he expressed satisfaction with the pace and quality of work executed so far.

At Kilometer 108 in Katami, Goronyo applauded the contractor for the remarkable progress made, urging him to sustain the momentum and adhere strictly to standards. He reiterated that the project remains a top priority of the Federal Government under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration.

The minister also inspected works at Kilometer 96 in Silame, where heavy machinery was actively deployed. Impressed by the progress, he commended the contractor for “a job well done” and called on the Silame Local Government Chairman to provide accommodation for construction workers who could not secure housing in major towns along the project corridor.

Goronyo further revealed that the 1068 kilometers concrete super highway of Six lanes would be executed in phases to ensure Nigerians remain informed about the progress at every stage.

He disclosed that after every five kilometers of road, the ministry would install solar-powered boreholes, streetlights, and CCTV cameras to guarantee the comfort, safety, and security of motorists and commuters.

At Kilometers 106 in Katami, 94 in Silame, 84 in Bunkari, and 74 in Inname, the minister was received by enthusiastic communities who pledged unwavering support for the project. The Council Chairmen of Silame and Binji Local Government areas, Alhaji Muhammadu Gitta Rana and Alhaji Dikko Na Bunkari Jamali, described the highway as a “lifetime project” and assured the minister of their total cooperation.

According to Goronyo, the Sokoto–Badagry Super Highway will traverse several states, including Sokoto, Kebbi, Niger, Kwara, Oyo, Ogun, Ondo, and Lagos, where it will connect seamlessly with the Lagos–Calabar Coastal Highway. He emphasized that the project was a promise kept in mind by President Asiwaju Bola AhmedTinubu, who had envisioned it as a legacy infrastructure of national importance.

“The Sokoto–Badagry Super Highway is not just a road; it is a dream that began over 40 years ago during the administration of the late President Shehu Shagari. Today, under the leadership of President Tinubu, that vision is finally becoming a reality,” Goronyo declared.

During the visit, multiple construction firms were seen actively engaged on different stretches of the highway, showcasing visible signs of progress. The minister reassured contractors that the Ministry of Works would expedite the processing and payment of their certificates to keep the project moving without financial hindrances.

Goronyo however stressed that the highway, once completed, would revolutionize transportation, strengthen regional integration, and open vast economic opportunities across the states it traverses and neighbouring countries.