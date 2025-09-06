Six Fulani killed, 100 cattle rustled in Enugu – Miyetti Allah alleges 

By Dennis Agbo

The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders’ Association of Nigeria, MACBAN, has alleged that no less than six cattle rearers were killed and over 100 cows lost in the last two months in Enugu state.

National Deputy Director General of MACBAN, Alhaji Gidado Siddiki who addressed newsmen, in Enugu on Saturday, in company of some of the affected families and executive members of MACBAN in the south east, said that their members were killed in Akpugo, Nkanu West local government area, Uzo-Uwani, Udi, Ezeagu and Oji River council areas of Enugu State.

According to Siddiki, the continued attacks on their members and their livestock in Enugu State escalated despite ongoing peace efforts with the State Government.

“In the last two months, six of our members have been killed and more than 100 cattles lost. Most recently, at Obinofia Akpugo, two of our members — Umaru Atiku and Isa Jibrin — were brutally murdered.

“These killings have caused deep fear and anguish among our people.

“We recall that after our meeting and accord with the Enugu State Government regarding the Uzo-Uwani crisis, we expected peace to follow. Sadly, attacks have continued. About seven persons and over 100 cattle have been killed in repeated incidents in Uzo-Uwani and other LGAs.

“This dangerous trend calls for urgent government intervention to prevent further escalation.”

Siddiki alleged that disturbingly, some of the attackers were reported to have worn uniforms resembling those of forest guards, and called for immediate and transparent investigation to expose those responsible and ensure that justice is served.

“It is unacceptable that while our members suffer these targeted assaults, pastoralists are still unfairly blamed for crimes we know nothing about. We appeal to the Enugu State Government and our host communities to see us as partners in peace, not scapegoats.

“Security agencies must be able to distinguish between genuine pastoralists and criminal elements disguising as herders.”

He stated that as law-abiding citizens, MACBAN condemns all forms of criminality: “We reaffirm our commitment to peaceful coexistence and pledge full cooperation with security agencies to identify and expose criminals, regardless of their identity.

“Words of sympathy are no longer enough. We demand compensation for the lives lost and the cattles destroyed in these attacks. The families of Umaru Atiku, Isa Jibrin, and other victims deserve justice, and the herders who lost their means of livelihood must not be abandoned.

“Compensation will not only bring relief but will also demonstrate government’s sincerity in addressing these injustices. Crime is a threat to every decent citizen and to the progress of society. It must be tackled decisively in the interest of peace, justice, and development,” Siddiki demanded.

Vanguard News