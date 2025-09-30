SID: Anambra positioned as leading innovation hub in Africa — Soludo

By Nnasom David

The Anambra State Government, under Governor Prof. Chukwuma Charles Soludo, CFR, has positioned the state as a leading innovation hub in Africa, following high-profile presentations and international recognition at two major forums in Beijing.

Represented by Ms. Chinwe Okoli, Special Adviser on Innovation and Business Incubation, Anambra participated in the Triple Helix Association & CASSSP Innovation Summit and the International Association of Science Parks (IASP) 42nd World Conference. The state’s flagship project, the Solution Innovation District (SID), was named among the top three winners at the IASP Inspiring Solutions Awards 2025, highlighting its transformative model.

At the Triple Helix Summit, Ms. Okoli presented “The Anambra Story – From Theory to Transformation,” showcasing the SID as a practical application of the Triple Helix model, aligning government, academia, and industry. Key achievements include training over 80,000 citizens in digital skills, launching dozens of startups, and securing more than $2 million in ecosystem investment.

At the 42nd IASP World Conference, her presentation “Bridging Continents Through Innovation: SID and the Power of International Collaboration” emphasized cross-border partnerships to tackle Africa’s digital growth and youth unemployment. The conference recognized the “Anambra Digital Tribe” initiative, which aims to train one million youths, as a blueprint for building a sustainable, homegrown innovation economy.

Ms. Okoli described the award as a testament to Governor Soludo’s strategic investments in technology infrastructure and youth empowerment, noting that Anambra is now a credible destination for global partnerships. The SID, spread across 13.7 hectares at the Old Government House site, includes AI labs, robotics centers, office spaces, residences, and advanced research facilities, with collaborations already secured with global organizations like UNDP, Meta, Microsoft, and Connekt Broadband.

The recognition reinforces Anambra’s commitment to nurturing a deep talent pipeline and attracting investment, positioning the state as a strategic gateway for Africa’s rapidly growing digital economy.