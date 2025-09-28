Shun tribal politics, Archbishop Effa tells leaders

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – Archbishop Emmanuel Effa of the World Royal City Church has urged Nigerian leaders to abandon tribal politics and embrace governance that treats all citizens equally.

He said political office-holders should act as parents of the nation rather than as champions of ethnic groups.

The cleric spoke in Abuja during his installation as Archbishop by the International College of Bishops (ILCOM), attended by several Christian leaders including Archbishop John Praise Daniel, Presiding Archbishop of Dominion Chapel International Churches and President (West Africa) of the Association of Evangelicals in Africa.

“If you know you won’t steal from your children, don’t steal from the nation. You are not a Yoruba leader or an Igbo leader or a Hausa leader, you’re a leader of Nigeria. Leaders should treat Nigerians as their children,” Archbishop Effa said.

He described the office of archbishop as a responsibility to oversee other bishops and address disorder within the church.

“An archbishop is basically a bishop over bishops. There is a lot of recklessness in the body of Christ, and we need people who will uphold the truth of the gospel,” he explained.

The Christian leader also warned against substituting dogma for biblical doctrine.

“Dogmas are the rules of every church, but doctrines are Bible-based rules. Every church should base its gospel on the Word of God, not just on dogmas and rules,” he said.

Marking Nigeria’s 65th independence anniversary, he called for citizens to pursue excellence in their individual fields rather than waiting for perfect governance.

“Things will never be perfect. If we all strive to be our best in our own corners, we will make a great nation,” he added.

Archbishop John Praise Daniel, who also spoke at the ceremony, said Effa’s elevation reflected his supervisory role over other church leaders. He stressed that the office of archbishop carried authority but also responsibility.

“The office of the archbishop is an institution. It’s about responsibility, commitment and having a voice to speak truth to power,” Archbishop Daniel said.

Commenting on Nigeria at 65, he urged government to prioritise infrastructure and welfare.

“We are not where we used to be, but we are not where we ought to be. The primary purpose of governance is the protection of lives and property and the provision of amenities,” he said.