Shettima departs Abuja to attend 80th UNGA

VP Shettima

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA — THE Vice President, Senator Kashim She Shettima on Sunday morning departed Abuja, to attend the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly, UNGA, holding in New York, United States of America.

The 80th UNGA is expected to take place from Monday, September 22 to Sunday, September 28, 2025.

Senator Shettima, who is representing President Bola Tinubu, at the global event, will deliver Nigeria’s national statement and join other dignitaries at the UN high-level general debates, among other side events.

The Vice President will also announce Nigeria’s new Nationally Determined Contributions, NDCs, under the Paris Agreement at this year’s UN special event on climate.