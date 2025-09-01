‘Serial contender with empty record’ – APC fires back at Atiku over Rivers election comments

Atiku Abubakar

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: The All Progressives Congress APC has launched a scathing attack on former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, dismissing his claims of irregularities in Saturday’s Rivers State local government elections as baseless and reckless.

APC National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, in a statement on Monday, accused Atiku of seeking to incite unrest after what the party described as “another miserable no-show” by his African Democratic Congress ADC in Saturday’s polls.

“Atiku’s tirade is no more than a smokescreen meant to stoke tension and strife over the Rivers local government election. We trust Rivers people to reject his incitement to instability as the unwise counsel of a forlorn serial presidential contender,” Morka said.

The ruling party said it will not allow “incendiary and highly irresponsible” rhetoric from Atiku to overshadow the will of Rivers people, who, it noted, delivered a landslide victory to the APC in the local polls. The party won 20 out of the 23 chairmanship seats contested.

While hailing the outcome as a vote of confidence in President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, APC expressed gratitude to the electorate, party supporters, the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission RSIEC and security agencies for ensuring a peaceful and transparent exercise.

APC tasked the newly elected local government chairmen to justify the people’s confidence by prioritizing grassroots development and delivering governance that directly impacts citizens.

According to the party, the Rivers result demonstrates its widening acceptance, while Atiku’s allegations reflect frustration and desperation.