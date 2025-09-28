Senator Daniel proposes four satellite campuses for TASUED

Gbenga Daniel

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The Senator, representing Ogun East Senatorial District of Ogun State, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, at the weekend revealed that he has submitted proposal to the federal government for the establishment of four additional campuses of Tai Solarin University of Education, Ijagun in Ijebu Ode.

Daniel stated that TASUED, which was recently taken over by the federal government, was established when he was the governor of the state in 2005.

Senator Daniel, who disclosed this, while speaking during the midterm assessment and review tour to Ijebu North East Local Government held in Erunwon, stated that the university sits on 151 hectares of land, against the required 10,000 hectares for a federally owned institution.

The former governor said, lack of required landmass will definitely hinder the projected development of the university and that to overcome this challenge, he had proposed to the federal government to establish four additional campuses one each at Ijebu Ode, Okeolugbogun in Ijebu North East, one around Odogbolu while Gateway Petroleum Institute, Oni in Ogun Waterside Local Government will also serve as another campus.

The event also featured the provision of free medical services, distribution of various empowerment and working tools such as sewing machines, motorcycles, grinding machines, deep freezers, knapsack sprayers, among others.

He said, We have therefore submitted a special proposal for the creation of four satellite campuses within a 30km radius of the main campus. These proposed mini-campuses are: a Skill Acquisition Mini-Campus at Okelugbogun, Ijebu North East; conversion of GIPI (Oil Engineering Services) in Oni Waterside Local Government into a satellite campus; an Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Mini-Campus at Illishan/Odogbolu; and a Health Sciences Mini-Campus at Ijebu-Ode,” Daniel submitted.

He, however, pleaded with the state government to provide the necessary support and encouragement to make the proposal a reality.

Daniel, equally decried the hostility of the Ogun State government towards him and his genuine move to complement the government’s efforts towards developing the state.calling on the state government to focus its energy on governance and development of the state.

He said, what he requires from the state government is cooperation to move the state forward and not hostility, stressing that petty politics must never be allowed to short-change the people of the state.

The former governor, while noting that his fundamental role as a senator is lawmaking, stressed that facilitating the location of federal projects to his constituency is also highly crucial to him.

He explained that his role ends with the facilitation of projects, emphasizing that the process of awarding contracts and executing the projects remains the responsibility of various federal agencies in cooperation with state agencies.

He said, “the fundamental part of my role as your Senator is lawmaking and crucially, facilitating the location of federal projects to our constituency. However, I must clarify a critical point; my job essentially ends with the facilitation. The process of awarding contracts and executing these projects is the responsibility of various federal agencies, often in cooperation with state agencies”.

“What we expect, and indeed require, from the state government is cooperation, not hostility. Petty politics must never be allowed to short-change our people,” the senator stated.

He disclosed that the Paddy Arikawe Road project, which is currently a subject of controversy, was first opened up and tarred with drainages by the Ogun State Road Management Agency (OGROMA) in 2004, while he served as the state governor between 2003 and 2011.

He added, “sadly, since then, no significant repairs or maintenance have been carried out until we managed to include it as a palliative measure in our limited constituency projects. The primary responsibility for that road lies with the local and state government. The plank of my message to our state government is simple: we need encouragement, not discouragement, to bring more development home.”

“For now, let us focus our energy on governance and development. That is our shared mandate, and that is how we will truly serve our people. Be assured that God is on the throne, and He will see us through”.

Daniel at the programme pleaded with Governor Abiodun to come to the aid of Ijebu North East local government by fixing about eleven roads in the Council area, stressing that the rehabilitation of the roads can no longer be delayed, because they are central to the economic and social wellbeing of the people of the council.

Daniel said, “My dear people, permit me at this point to make a passionate appeal. As a matter of urgency, we call on the State government to come to the aid of Ijebu North East and pity the plight of our people. The condition of our road infrastructure is dire, and rehabilitation can no longer be delayed. We therefore implore the government to immediately commence the rehabilitation of eleven key road networks that are central to the economic and social wellbeing of this local government”.

“These roads are lifelines for our farmers, traders, students, and the entire business community. Their rehabilitation will not only ease movement but also boost commerce and restore hope to our people. We sincerely beg the State Government to act now and allow the Federal Government to complement its efforts for the benefit of all.”

He identified some of the roads as Atan (Odo-Eran) – Odosimadegun – Etiobu – Ododeyo – Imewuro – Ilumerin – Atan (Circular Rd to LG staff Quarters) measuring 15km, Ogidi junction – Odoregbe – Odosenlu – Itamarun – Igede – Idotun – Imomo road spanning 7km and

Odosenbora – Ibido – Okeaye – Idorunwon – Gbawojo – Omu measuring 8km.