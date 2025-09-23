Senate shifts resumption by two weeks, gives no reason

File image of the Nigerian Senate.

By Henry Umoru, Abuja

The Senate has postponed its planned resumption of plenary sessions by two weeks, moving the date from Tuesday, September 23, to Tuesday, October 7, 2025.

The upper chamber had adjourned on July 24, 2025, for its annual holiday and was expected to resume today.

In a statement to lawmakers, the Chief of Staff to the President of the Senate, Chinedu Akubueze, announced the adjustment. No official reason was given for the postponement.

Akubueze, while expressing regret over the shift, urged senators to take note of the new date and adjust their schedules accordingly.

The statement read in part: “This is to respectfully inform Distinguished Senators that the resumption of plenary sitting of the Senate, earlier scheduled for Tuesday, 23rd September, 2025, has been shifted to Tuesday, 7th October, 2025. Any inconvenience this short notice may cause is deeply regretted. Distinguished Senators are kindly invited to note the postponement and adjust their schedules accordingly. Thank you for your kind understanding, and God bless.”

Notably, the internal memo was signed by the Chief of Staff to the Senate President instead of the Clerk of the Senate, who traditionally issues such notices.

It will be recalled that the National Assembly Service Commission last week approved the appointment of Emmanuel Odo as Acting Clerk of the Senate. His appointment was ratified on Tuesday, September 16, 2025, during the 6th Commission’s 10th meeting.