Security operatives rescue abducted Kogi traditional ruler

Security operatives in Kogi have successfully rescued the district head of Bagaji Odo, Omala Local Government Area, Chief David Akpa, from his abductors.

SP Williams Ovye-Aya,spokesperson of the Kogi Police Command, disclosed this on Thursday in Lokoja.

The traditional ruler was abducted in the at Ojuwo Ugweche community while returning from a traditional council meeting in Abejukolo, the headquarters of Omala LG on Monday.

“Security operatives, responding swiftly to the distress call about the abduction, have successfully rescued the traditional ruler unhurt from his abductors in a forest, ” the police spokesperson said.

Ovye-Aya said that the security operatives, made up of police and the Nigerian Army, hunters group and vigilantes, would continue to ensure that criminals have no hiding place in Kogi.

According to him, the rescued district head will soon be united with his family in good health.

He appealed to the people of state to always cooperate with security operatives to rid the state of criminal elements .

Mr Gift Idoga, Chief Press Secretary to the Chairman of Omala LGA, also confirmed the rescue of the traditional ruler.

Idoga said, “The District Head who was rescued today is currently at the residence of the Chairman of Omala LG receiving treatment.” he said