Security: IGP inaugurates digital safety, intelligence app in Ogun

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, has inaugurated a digital safety and intelligence app, codenamed “Gateway Shield,” to provide Ogun state residents with swift and direct access to police services.

CSP Omolola Odutola, the spokesperson for the Ogun Police Command, made this known in a statement issued in Abeokuta on Thursday.

According to Odutola, the app will be particularly helpful in emergencies where accessing a police station may be challenging.

She noted that the initiative, conceived and driven by the IGP, reflected his unwavering commitment to modernising Nigeria’s policing infrastructure through technology, data utilisation, and community engagement.

She explained that the IGP described “Gateway Shield” as a practical expression of the police’s resolve to make security accessible, responsive, and people-centered.

”This is not just an app; it is a lifeline. We are leveraging smart technology to eliminate barriers between the public and the police, ensuring that help is always within reach.

”Available on the Play Store (search for Gatewayshield), the web (www.the gatewayshield.com), and through a toll-free emergency line 08000009111.

”The app connects users to bilingual agents at the Ogun State Police Digital Center, who swiftly process complaints and coordinate responses from the nearest police unit.

”It allows users to report incidents, track safety trends, and receive timely intervention across a range of issues , from property disputes and traffic violations to emergencies and violent crimes,” she said.

Odutola explained that the app is supported by a 24/7 solar-powered command center staffed by trained IT officers.

She emphasised that the IGP’s support for the state command has been consistent and strategic.

”In early 2025, he deployed Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs) to bolster operational readiness, following his commissioning of the modern state headquarters in 2024.

“With “Gateway Shield’, Ogun state becomes a model for citizen-centric security, driven by innovation anchored on trust,” she said.

Vanguard News