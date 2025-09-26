S’East Govs seriously engaging relevant authorities for Kanu’s release — Otti

Gov Alex Otti of Abia State.

By Steve Oko

UMUAHIA — Governor Alex Otti of Abia State has assured that contrary to perceptions in some quarters, South East governors have not abandoned the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

Speaking during a media parley on Thursday night in Umuahia, Otti said the governors are actively engaging relevant authorities to secure Kanu’s release, but stressed that not all efforts are meant for public disclosure.

“Some of the engagements and assurances we have received are not for public consumption since it may derail the process. But you can take it for granted that, as his Governor, I’m at the forefront of ensuring he comes back home. All the South East governors are together in this,” Otti said.

His clarification came a day after Igbo elders from across the South East staged a protest at Government House, Umuahia, over Kanu’s continued incarceration. The elders accused political leaders in the zone of neglecting the IPOB leader and urged Otti to rally his colleagues to engage President Bola Tinubu on the matter.

Otti expressed optimism that ongoing engagements would yield positive results.

On the recurring communal clashes between Itu community in Arochukwu Local Government Area of Abia and its Cross River neighbours, which have displaced many residents, Otti said the state government is working with the governments of Cross River and Akwa Ibom States to restore peace.

He attributed the violence to unverified reports of natural resources, particularly limestone, in the disputed area, adding that Abia Deputy Governor, Ikechukwu Emetu, has been leading talks with counterparts from neighbouring states in Abuja to resolve the crisis.

“So please reassure the displaced people that they are not abandoned and that very soon they will return to their ancestral homes,” he said.

Governor Otti further reiterated his commitment to improving Abia, vowing not to succumb to blackmail but to remain open to constructive criticism. He lamented that some individuals resort to mischief, distortion of facts, and politically motivated attacks but insisted such actions would not distract his administration.