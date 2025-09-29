Saudi Arabia donates 68 metric tonnes dates to Nigeria

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, on Monday, donated 69 metric tonnes of dates to vulnerable populations in Nigeria through the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP).

During the handover of the dates in Abuja, the Country Director, WFP, Mr David Stevenson, commended the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for the generous donation.

Stevenson said that the inclusion of dates in the WFP’s food assistance package enhanced both the quality and cultural relevance of the support.

“These dates will directly benefit vulnerable communities in the Northeast, where food insecurity remains a pressing challenge.

“The 68 metric tonnes of dates are planned to reach not less than 34,000 households (approximately 170,000 people), with each household receiving two kilograms of dates.

“Distribution will take place in Internally Displaced Person (IDP) camps across Borno State, tentatively earmarked for Damasak, Mafa, Dikwa and Damboa.

“We aim to align the distribution with in-kind food assistance cycles in these locations, tentatively scheduled for October, November, and December,” he said.

He said that the WFP would also conduct beneficiary sensitisation and state-level engagement to ensure the dates are well received and appropriately utilised.

The country director stated that the event served as a symbolic testament to shared humanitarian values and the power of collaboration.

He stated that the WFP was proud to collaborate with the Nigerian government and international partners to deliver life-saving assistance.

“This year, we will have reached close to 1.5 million of the most vulnerable populations in Northern Nigeria, helping them address their most urgent food and nutrition needs.

“As we celebrate this meaningful partnership, we also call on other donors and partners to join us in scaling up support for communities in need,” said.

The Chargé D’Affairs, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Nigeria, Mr Saad Fahad Almarri, said that the dates were donated through the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre to the WFP.

Almarri stated that it was also part of the country’s humanitarian assistance.

“Today’s handover represents our shared commitment to provide necessary assistance, relief and food security all over the world, especially in the North East of Nigeria.

“It is worthy to note that, since its inception, King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre has executed 3,690 projects in 108 countries at about 8.1 billion dollars.

“It includes, food security, health, humanitarian and emergency relief, education, early recovery, charitable assistance, among others,” he said.

He said that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia was committed to providing extensive humanitarian support and assistance to the country, including food baskets and support for IDPs.

Almarri said that there were also specialized healthcare programs, such as combating blindness and its causes, as well as open-heart surgeries.

He stated that they were aligned with the broader objectives of Saudi Vision 2030, which aims to create a more equitable and inclusive future for all.

Almarri commended the WFP for its efforts in providing humanitarian support to Nigeria.

The Minister of State for Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, Dr Yusuf Sununu, said that the donation of dates was not just a gift, but a symbol of compassion, partnership and shared humanity.

Sununu, who was represented by the Director of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation in the ministry, Hajiya Jummai Katagunm, reiterated his commitment to strengthening partnerships.

He said that the ministry would also improve coordination and ensure that interventions like this were effectively integrated into broader strategies for resilience and stability.

“For many vulnerable households across the country, particularly those grappling with the impact of conflict, displacement, poverty and food insecurity, this intervention will provide much-needed relief and comfort.

“It is yet another demonstration of Saudi Arabia’s unwavering commitment to supporting communities in need, and a reflection of the strong bond of cooperation between our two nations.

“We also commend the WFP for its pivotal role in ensuring that this donation reaches those who need it most.

“The WFP remains a trusted partner of the Federal Government in the fight against hunger, malnutrition and vulnerability, and we value this collaboration in driving forward our humanitarian and food security agenda,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that dates offer a wide variety of health benefits, including improving cholesterol levels and reducing inflammation, among others.

