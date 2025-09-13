Sanwo-Olu, Adebutu, Alebiosu, others chart path for youth devt

Governor Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State

as over 3,000 youths converge in Lagos for Ambassadors Summit 7.0

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, foremost industrialist and philanthropist, Chief Kesington Adebutu, and the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of First Bank of Nigeria Limited, Olusegun Alebiosu, are among dignitaries who graced the seventh edition of the Ambassadors Summit, outlining strategies for driving youth development and leadership in the country.

The summit with the theme, ‘Strategic Leadership for Turning Challenges into Opportunities,’ which brought together 3000 youths from across Nigeria, provided a platform for capacity building, mentorship, and strategic networking, with the aim of raising a new generation of leaders capable of turning challenges into opportunities.

The event held at the Oriental Hotel, Lagos, is convened by the Chief Executive Officer of Amborion Consulting, Dr. Joshua Oyeniyi, who represented Nigeria at the Global Entrepreneurship Event Finals in Washington, D.C. in 2015, and organised by the Joshua Oyeniyi International Foundation. The sponsor for the event is the Kesington Adebukunola Adebutu Foundation (KAAF).

In his remarks, Governor Sanwo-Olu, who reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to youth empowerment, said his administration will sustain the investment in young people to ensure they continually contribute to the growth and advancement of our State.

Sanwo-Olu, represented by Mrs. Oluwatoyin Atanda, Senior Special Assistant on Establishment and Training, stressed that empowering the next generation must remain at the heart of national planning, adding, “We will continue to support any efforts and investment in our young people. They are our future!”

Delivering the keynote address titled, “Leading through financial uncertainty: Strategies for sustaining growth in turbulent times,” Olusegun Alebiosu, MD/CEO of First Bank, urged participants to embrace financial discipline, resilience, and continuous self-improvement to thrive and make an impact.

“Every day of our lives, there are hurdles we must overcome to become successful. The most important factor of production in the 21st century is finance. To thrive, you must understand the world of finance, invest in assets, build resilience, avoid crowd mentality, sharpen your skills, and above all, seek the face of God,” he advised.

Sponsor of the summit and distinguished father of the day, Chief Kesington Adebutu, represented by his daughter, Dr. Abiola Olorede, called for deeper youth involvement in nation-building.

According to him, “Strength is not defined by mere numbers or physical vigour. True strength lies in vision, discipline, courage, and wisdom. In all you do, let service to humanity be at the heart of your ambition,” Adebutu said, stressing that wealth only becomes meaningful when used for the greater good.

Dr. Olorede, who highlighted the key lessons her father instilled in her to navigate through life, said, “Your word is your bond, and people should know what you represent. He also emphasized the value of hard work, because failure is inevitable, but you must learn from it. He taught me to always have a vision and believe in myself, to practice financial discipline because you can’t get far in life without it, and above all, never to forget the God factor.”

Earlier in his welcome address, Oyeniyi described the summit as a transformative platform for youth empowerment and societal advancement.

“This gathering marks a significant milestone in our collective journey to drive youth development and empower more young people to take up the task of leadership and contribute to nation-building. Our theme for this year, SURGE — Strategic Leadership for Turning Challenges into Opportunities, is more than a slogan; it is a clarion call for this season,” he said.

“In a world grappling with unprecedented challenges, true leadership is about transforming adversity into avenues for growth. This summit offers practical tools for strategic decision-making, adaptive leadership, and innovation. It is also a platform for invaluable networking opportunities that will expand your influence across Nigeria and beyond.”

Dr. Oyeniyi added, “My hope is that this summit becomes a catalyst for unprecedented breakthroughs in your leadership journey and a profound awakening to your capacity to create opportunities for yourself and for others.”

Other dignitaries at the summit included the Minister of Youth, Ayodele Olawande; Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo; Lagos First Lady, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu; a Board Member of the Lagos State Security Trust Fund, Dr Ayodele Ogunsan, Ahmed Ogundimu, Product Manager at Amazon USA and Itunu Taiwo, a Business Manager at American Airlines.