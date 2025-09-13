Russia says Ukraine peace talks frozen as NATO bolsters defences

Vladimir Putin

Russia said Friday that peace talks with Kyiv were on “pause” as President Volodymyr Zelensky warned that his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin still wanted to capture the whole of Ukraine.

US President Donald Trump meanwhile warned that he was running out of patience with Putin, and the NATO alliance said it would bolster its eastern front after Russian drones were shot down in Polish airspace this week.

The latest blow to faltering diplomacy came as Russia’s army staged major military drills with its key ally Belarus.

Despite Trump forcing the warring sides to hold direct talks and hosting Putin in Alaska, there has been no significant progress towards ending the war launched by Russia’s February 2022 invasion.

Russia’s army has gained territory and Putin has vowed to carry on fighting if his peace demands — including Ukraine ceding yet more land — are not met.

“Our negotiators have the opportunity to communicate through channels. But for now, it is probably more accurate to talk about a pause” in talks, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

“You can’t wear rose-tinted glasses and expect that the negotiation process will yield immediate results,” he added.

Speaking at a conference in Kyiv, Zelensky said the West should not trust Putin.

“Putin’s goal is to occupy all of Ukraine. And no matter what he tells anyone, it is clear that he has set the war machine in motion to such an extent that he simply cannot stop it unless he is forced to fundamentally change his personal goals,” Zelensky said.

– Trump’s patience ‘running out’ –

The Ukrainian leader also called on allies to encourage China to use its leverage with Russia to stop Moscow’s offensive.

Trump has repeatedly threatened Russia with additional sanctions if it does not halt the assault, but has failed to follow through, frustrating Ukraine.

“It’s sort of running out and running out fast, but it does take two to tango,” Trump told Fox television when asked if his patience was being taxed by Russia’s refusal to end the conflict.

“It’s amazing. When Putin wants to do it, Zelensky didn’t. When Zelensky wanted to do it, Putin didn’t. Now Zelensky wants to and Putin is a question mark. We’re going to have to come down very, very strong,” he added.

Ukraine has ruled out making territorial concessions in exchange for a deal, and is calling for a Putin-Zelensky summit to break the deadlock.

Putin has effectively ruled that out, and has threatened to target any Western soldiers that might be sent to Ukraine as peacekeepers without his approval.

Russia’s invasion has killed tens of thousands of people in Ukraine, forced millions from their homes and devastated much of the country’s east and south.

– Drone tensions –

Tensions are high across Europe after Poland said Wednesday that 19 Russian drones had flown through its airspace, three of which were downed after Warsaw and NATO allies scrambled fighter jets.

Poland and about 40 of its allies denounced the intrusion on Friday, calling on Moscow to avoid further “provocations”.

“Russia’s reckless actions represent… a destabilizing escalation,” Polish Deputy Foreign Minister Marcin Bosacki said before an emergency meeting of the United Nations Security Council requested by his country.

NATO chief Mark Rutte said the alliance would reinforce its eastern flank following the incident, with Denmark, France, Britain and Germany contributing “assets” in coming days.

Britain announced new sanctions against Russia targeting weapons, equipment suppliers and its “shadow fleet” of sanction-dodging ships.

The European Union meanwhile extended sanctions against more than 2,500 Russian officials and entities for six months.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said it was not a “mistake” that the drones flew over his country, rejecting Trump’s suggestion it could have been an accident.

Tusk warned this week that Poland was now closer to “open conflict” than at any point since World War II.

Russia has denied targeting Poland and said the country had failed to present any evidence the drones were Russian.

The military drills between Russia and neighbouring Belarus, which started on Friday, have further ratcheted up tensions.

The drills include exercises close to the border with Poland and Lithuania and in the Baltic and Barents seas.

Russia’s defence ministry posted a video showing heavy military equipment — including armoured vehicles, helicopters and navy ships — taking part in the drills.

Russia and Belarus have rejected accusations they pose a danger.

But Poland said it would station around 40,000 troops near the Belarus border for the duration of the drills.