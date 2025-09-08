Rooboy exits BBNaija Season 10 house after picking up red phone

Big Brother Naija Season 10 delivered yet another dramatic twist as housemate Rooboy was sent packing from the reality show in an unexpected eviction.

The drama unfolded shortly after Biggie gathered the housemates to remind them that there is always a price to pay for dodging eviction the previous week.

Moments later, the infamous red telephone rang, and Rooboy was the one to pick up.

On the other end was Agent X, who announced that Rooboy had just two minutes to pack his bags and leave the Big Brother house.

The shock move came on the heels of Dede and Joanna’s earlier fake eviction, leaving fans buzzing about Biggie’s unpredictable strategies this season.

Vanguard News