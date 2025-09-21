Roles I love and hate to play – Havana Doni

By Ayo Onikoyi

Nollywood actress, entrepreneur and social media influencer, Havana Ebi Doni, has revealed her fear of spiritually-themed movie roles, despite her growing reputation as a versatile performer in the Nigerian film industry.

In a recent interview, the Bayelsa-born actress disclosed that while she enjoys playing love and romantic characters, she finds roles involving spiritual settings, particularly those filmed near rivers, overwhelming and frightening.

“I have a great phobia for spiritually-inclined roles that are shot by the banks of flowing rivers. I find them dreadful. I even fainted on set two years ago when I was filming at a riverbank with live snakes at night, all in the name of interpreting a movie character,” she recalled.

Doni further recounted a near-death experience during the same production.

“That moment remains my most unforgettable as an actress. I almost got bitten by a live snake on set while interpreting a role. The snake charmer was there, but for the help of God I escaped it,” she said.

Born on January 22, 1994, in Ekeremor Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, Havana Doni grew up in the Aleibiri community, where she attended Aleibiri Nursery and Primary School. The second of four siblings, she describes herself as a Christian and a philanthropist.

Her passion for acting was nurtured from childhood through constant exposure to Nollywood films. Today, she has featured in several productions, earning recognition for her ability to bring diverse characters to life — despite her admitted aversion to spiritual roles.