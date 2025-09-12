Rivers State Administrator declares presidential mandate fulfilled

Sole Administrator of Rivers State, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (rtd)

…As RSIEC presents historic local government election report

The Administrator of Rivers State, His Excellency Vice Admiral (Rtd) Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas, has declared that the mandate entrusted to him by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, has been “sufficiently achieved” following the restoration of democratic governance at the grassroots level.

The announcement was made at Government House, Port Harcourt, during the presentation of the comprehensive report of the recently concluded local government elections by the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC).

In his address, Vice Admiral Ibas emphasized that the peaceful conduct of the polls and the swearing-in of democratically elected Chairmen and Councillors across all 23 Local Government Areas marked the direct fulfillment of the presidential directive he received on March 18, 2025.

“Mr. President’s mandate to me was clear: to stabilize the state, create an enabling environment for the re-establishment of its institutions, and return Rivers State back to full democratic governance. With the successful conduct and swearing-in of local government chairmen and their councils, I believe we have decisively achieved that mandate,” the Administrator stated.

He praised RSIEC for organizing what he described as a fair, credible, and transparent electoral process, widely commended within and outside the state.

“For once, an election was conducted where nobody was harassed, where people went out freely to express themselves and to select whom they wanted as their leaders. This is a testament to the peaceful and enabling environment we have collectively fostered,” he remarked.

The Administrator assured that his administration would carefully review the RSIEC report and issue a government white paper in due course. He also expressed gratitude to his team, security agencies, and state officials for their synergy and cooperation, noting, “this is what it takes to build nations.”

Presenting the report earlier, RSIEC Chairman Dr. Mike Odey described the elections as a “historic achievement” for Rivers State and the nation. He explained that the report provides a comprehensive account of the entire process—ranging from the initial notice of election to stakeholder engagements, polling, collation of results, and the final declaration of winners.

“The report highlights our modest achievements, challenges, and key recommendations that will strengthen future elections in Rivers State,” Dr. Odey stated.

He stressed that the Commission operated strictly in accordance with the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission Law of 2018 (as amended), crediting the success to robust collaboration with political parties, civil society organizations, and security agencies.

Dr. Odey also acknowledged the Administrator’s support, particularly in providing “adequate and sufficient” funding, which enabled RSIEC to deliver an unprecedented feat in electoral management.

“In the history of election management in Nigeria, whether at national or sub-national level, no institution has ever organized, coordinated, conducted, and supervised a complete electoral process within 30 days. With all modesty, I have no regrets in stating this fact for the record,” he declared.

He concluded by commending the people of Rivers State for their peaceful participation, praying for the continued progress and prosperity of the state.