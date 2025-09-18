Rivers Niger, Benue at peak level, flood impending, NiSHA warns

Credit: Photo TAGAZA DJIBO

….says no water release from Cameroon’s Lagdo Dam

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA – AS the rains and water level rise, the Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency, NiHSA, Thursday, warned that Rivers Niger and Benue have reached their peak, therefore posing a threat to Nigerians living in the areas.

The NiHSA issued the warning in a statement signed by its Director General, Muhammad Umar, saying it is very critical at this point for people to heed the warning and evacuate the areas prone to flood disaster.

Umar said: “Rivers Niger and Benue have reached peak level thereby posing threat of flooding to surrounding areas.

“Communities along Rivers Niger and Benue should take proactive steps to safeguard their lives and property against flooding.

“The Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency is working closely with dam authorities to mitigate the impact of flooding on downstream communities and vulnerable populations.”

Meanwhile, he explained how the water levels are rising fast and pose great risk to lives and property.

“The tributaries of these major rivers, namely Rima, Kaduna and Gongola are also at their peak.

Several major dams in Nigeria are experiencing surge in reservoir levels due to the peak of rainy season.

“Kainji Dam is spilling excess water. Nearby communities at risk of flooding are Kainji town, Patigi, New Bussa, Borgu and Mokwa and other communities along River Niger in Niger and Kwara states.

“Jebba Dam is spilling excess water. Nearby communities at risk of flooding are Jebba town, Gungu, Gana, Fanga, Bele, Bere, Gaba, Baro and communities along River Niger in Kwara and Kogi states.

“Zungeru Dam: Not spilling. Goronyo Dam is spilling at maximum rate, causing flooding to surrounding communities in Sokoto state, especially Goronyo, Wamako, Shinaka Yerimawa, Kurukuru and environs

“Kiri Dam is spilling excess water, causing flooding to nearby communities in Adamawa state such as Kiri, Tallum, Banjiram, Purokayo-Lakumna, and Shelleng.”

According to the DG, activities of dams as of 18th September indicate that Kainji and Jebba dams, located on River Niger, while Zungeru and Goronyo dams, located on rivers Kaduna and Rima (major tributaries of River Niger) respectively, are currently experiencing a surge in reservoir levels as the peak of the rainy season progresses.

“Kainji Dam: The dam is currently spilling and the reservoir water level is 138.69m while the water level at the downstream (Tail Race) is 105.00m.

“Jebba Dam: The dam is currently spilling excess water in coordination with Kainji. The reservoir water level is 102.20m while the water level at the downstream (Tail Race) is 76.30m. There is likelihood of significant level of flooding as the flood water propagates downstream.

“Zungeru Dam: The dam is not spilling currently and the reservoir level at Zungeru dam is 229.15m while the water level at the downstream (Tail Race) is 134.17m.

“Goronyo Dam: The dam is currently filled to its designed capacity of 288m spilling at maximum rate. This situation is causing flooding to the surrounding communities, both at downstream and upstream.

“Kiri Dam: Kiri dam is located on river Gongola, a major tributary of River Benue, in Adamawa State. The dam is currently spilling and the water level is 8.42m at the downstream of the dam. Some communities within are presently flooded.”

However, he said no water release from Lagdo Dam in Cameroon.

“Lagdo Dam (Cameroon) is not spilling, but heavy rainfall and internal runoff in its catchment is causing flooding in Adamawa state, especially in Yola North and South, Girei and Numan.

“The Lagdo dam is located on River Benue in Garoua, Cameroon Republic. River Benue take its course from Cameroon mountains and it enters Nigeria through Wurobokki village in Adamawa State.

“However, there are a lot of tributaries of the River that influence the dynamics of flow and flooding in the Benue catchment. The design height of the Lagdo Dam is 40m. Currently, the reservoir water level has reached about 37m. This means that the Lagdo Dam is not spilling at present as there is room for storage (3m).

“The flooding that is being experienced in Adamawa state, especially in Yola and Numan is as a result of heavy rainfall and a significant internally generated runoff on the River Benue.”