Rivers Ex-Guber candidate, Princewill installed monarch in Kalabari Kingdom

By Daniel Abia, Port Harcourt

Former governorship candidate of the Labour Party in Rivers State, Prince Tonye Princewill, has been installed as the paramount head of Da Ogo Polo in the Kalabari Kingdom.

Princewill, son of the immediate past Amanyanabo of Kalabari Kingdom, His Serene Majesty King Prof. Theophilus J.T. Princewill, Amachree XI, was nominated by a majority of chiefs and selected as the 6th head of the Da Ogo Elebabene group of houses. He succeeds his late father, who was the 5th head before ascending the throne as Amanyanabo.

Confirming the nomination, Chief Akodu Harrison Princewill, acting head of the family, announced: “We have a new Polodabo. The people have spoken.”

Historically, the Da Ogo Polo chieftaincy carries leadership responsibility for the Elebabene group of houses, which has produced four of the seven kings after King Kariboye-Abbi Benebo Princewill Amachree IV.

Speaking at the event, HRH Alhaji Mujahid Asari Dokubo, Amanyanabo of the Source and a member of the Da Ogo family, expressed satisfaction with the development. “Finally, we have leadership the people of Da Ogo can rally around,” he said.

In his acceptance remarks, Princewill, who is also an entrepreneur and former governorship candidate under the now-defunct Action Congress (AC), emphasized unity, cultural preservation, and service.

He pledged to positively impact the lives of his people while stressing humility in leadership. “Nobody is bigger than the family, including myself,” he said. On his future role, he noted: “We have a Regent who is doing a great job, and I look forward to learning from him while supporting his administration. Stability is key for development, and our people need development badly.”