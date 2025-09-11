Rift with Aiyedatiwa is baseless social media speculation — Tunji-Ojo

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The Minister of Interior, Hon. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has dismissed rumours of a rift between him and the Ondo State Governor, Hon. Lucky Aiyedatiwa, describing the claims as baseless social media speculation.

Speaking in Ikare-Akoko during a medical outreach organised by the Grassroots Movement for Tinubu (GMT) for residents of Ondo North Senatorial District, Tunji-Ojo, represented by Hon. Bode Obanla, a former aide to Governor Aiyedatiwa, said his focus remains on supporting President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration.

“Politics is local. My duty is to support any genuine group committed to promoting the good work of Mr. President. There is no fight between me and the governor. What matters is that we work together to project the achievements of Asiwaju,” he said.

The minister explained that GMT is not an Ondo State-based organisation but a nationwide movement known for its grassroots initiatives. He commended the group’s medical outreach programmes and pledged continued support.

“At this point, any group mobilising for Asiwaju is welcome. GMT has shown commendable initiatives, and I will keep supporting efforts that take the message of the president to the grassroots,” Tunji-Ojo added.

Earlier, GMT Director General, Saka Yusuf-Ogunleye, said the free medical outreach aims to reach about 1,000 beneficiaries per senatorial district, with plans to extend the programme to constituencies.

He described the initiative as a way of complementing President Tinubu’s policies and thanked the Minister of Interior for his support.

GMT Woman Leader, Mrs. Olamide Falana, also reaffirmed the group’s commitment to showcasing the president’s achievements.

One of the beneficiaries, Mr. Sodiq Issau-Sanni, a civil servant, lauded the organisers for bringing healthcare closer to rural dwellers, describing the outreach as timely and impactful.