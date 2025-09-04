RETRACTION/APOLOGY

In the Vanguard Edition of 25th August, 2025 Vol. 41 No 10, 656 on Page 21, we published a news story titled “Group petitions Labour Minister over alleged financial irregularities in ASSBIFI”, wherein we erroneously reported some inflammatory and unverified allegations against Mr Olusoji Oluwole, the current president.

The said news is a slip, we hereby retract the entire news item and apologise profusely to Mr Olusoji Oluwole, ASSBIFI and the entire Oluwole family and regret the inconvenience the said publication may have caused. Once again accept our apology.

— Editor.